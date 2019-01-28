Five Houston Police Officers Shot in Texas: Reports

Five Houston police officers were shot on January 28, 2019, police say, but their conditions were not yet clear. You can watch a live report from the scene above. One suspect is dead at the scene, according to KHOU-TV.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the shooting occurred when Narcotics Division officers tried to serve a warrant. One officer was shot in the face, according to the newspaper. KHOU-TV reports that two officers are in critical condition. One officer was shot in the shoulder, and one in the leg.

LATEST: Aerial footage shows massive police response after five Houston police officers injured in shooting. Authorities say the area where the shooting happened is still an active crime scene. https://t.co/LWMoCBlc2W pic.twitter.com/eCJvZ1Tnsj — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2019

Houston police confirmed: “At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available.”

“We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital,” Houston Police Officers’ Union President Joe Gamaldi wrote on Twitter. “One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can. Please keep all the officers in your prayers!” WTSP-TV also reported that at least five officers were shot, per HPD Watch Command. (The mayor said that the number of officers shot was three.)

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can. Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

KHOU-TV said reporters saw at least two life flight helicopters at the scene, describing it as an emergency situation. A large section of the neighborhood was sealed off. There were reports that police might be looking for a second and possibly a third suspect. KHOU-TV reported that the motive wasn’t clear and two suspects might be barricaded inside a home. Be aware that there is often conflicting information in the early moments of mass tragedies.

All five injured HPD officers have been transported here, to Memorial Herman hospital. pic.twitter.com/3gfmYy6PfS — Jacob Rascon (@KPRC2Jacob) January 29, 2019

Houston police tweeted that the officers were shot during an “encounter” with a suspect, who was not named. “HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available,” they wrote in the early evening hours.

The incident was still unfolding.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mayor Confirmed That a Suspect Was ‘Down’

Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote, “Just been notified that three (3) of HPD officers have been shot. I am waiting to get a status report. I am asking for your prayers for them.” However, that was early on; Houston police later confirmed the tally as five shot. He also indicated: “Suspect in the HPD shooting is down.”

The shooting occurred in southeast Houston.

At this time an HPD PIO is en route to the scene and a PIO is en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital Medical Center. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounew — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter, “We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow.”

We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019

This story is being updated as more information is learned on the Houston police shooting.