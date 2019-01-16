Immanuel Christian School: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, where Karen Pence will teach art, does not employ LGBTQ people and asks employees to disavow gay marriage. The job application, which is available online, asks potential hires to confirm their belief that marriage is between a man and a woman.

The Second-Lady’s career move was first reported by the Huffington Post, who also reported on the practices of the Immanuel Christian School. One section of the application reads, “I understand that the term ‘marriage’ has only one meaning; the uniting of one man and one woman. Moral misconduct which violates the bona fide occupational qualifications for employees includes, but is not limited to, such behaviors as the following: heterosexual activity outside of marriage (e.g., premarital sex, cohabitation, extramarital sex), homosexual or lesbian sexual activity, polygamy, transgender identity, any other violation of the unique roles of male and female, sexual harassment, use or viewing of pornographic material or websites, and sexual abuse or improprieties toward minors as defined by Scripture and federal or state law.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Children Can Be Refused to Attend the School if Something at Their Home Is ‘In Opposition to Biblical Lifestyle’

Parents must enter into an agreement with the school in order for their children to attend. The school says on their website that they can refuse admission if “the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home, the activities of a parent or guardian, or the activities of the student are counter to, or are in opposition to, the biblical lifestyle the school teaches.” That conduct includes, “homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity” or “sexual immorality.”

The parental agreement makes reference to Leviticus 20:13, the Bible passage that is commonly used to condemn homosexuality. The passage reads, “If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.”

2. Pence Originally Taught at Immanuel Christian for 12 Years

Pence taught at Immanuel Christian for 12 years while Vice President Mike Pence was in Congress. A statement from her office announcing her return to teaching read, “I am excited to be back in the classroom and doing what I love to do, which is to teach art to elementary students. I have missed teaching art, and it’s great to return to the school where I taught art for twelve years.” A 4th-grade teacher at the school, Jan Christian Yantz, posted on Facebook about Pence’s return saying, “Karen was a fantastic art teacher to my kids about 15 years ago, and we are so happy to welcome her back to Immanuel Christian School!” Pence will teach twice a week until May 2019.

Pence studied teaching at Butler University where she minored in Art. Pence has a BS and a Master’s from the Indiana college. While living in Indianapolis, Pence taught at John Strange Elementary, Acton Elementary, Fall Creek Elementary and the Orchard School.

3. Pence’s Office Has Deflected Questions About Immanuel Christian’s Practices

When asked about Immanuel Christian’s practices regarding the LGBTQ community, a spokesperson for Pence’s office told NBC News, “It’s absurd that her decision to teach art to children at a Christian school, and the school’s religious beliefs, are under attack.”

Eliza Byard with LGBTQ advocacy group, GLSEN, told NBC News that Pence’s role at the school was “deeply disturbing.” Byard added, “The prohibitions at this school take the position that not only are you not allowed to be yourself, but you’re not allowed to express support for LGBTQ people. I do hope that as an elementary school teacher. [Pence] will have some measure of compassion for students in that school that will be suffering as a result of these policies and did not choose to enter that school by their own choice.”

4. It Is Legal in Virginia for Employers to Discriminate on the Basis of Gender or Sexuality

In Virginia, it is legal for private employers to discriminate on the basis of gender or sexuality. The Washington Post reported in January 2019 that a Republican lawmaker in Virginia, Roxann L. Robinson, was sponsoring a bill to criminalize discrimination against LGBTQ people with regards to housing in the state.

5. Pence Is Not the First Second-Lady to Have a Day Job

Pence is not the first second lady to have a day job. During her two terms as the second lady, Jill Biden, wife to Joe, continued to teach English as an adjunct professor at Northern Virginia Community College, reported the Washington Post at the time. It was also reported in 2009 that Jill Biden was the first second lady to hold a paying job while their husband served as vice president. When her husband campaigned to the be Democratic nominee 1988, Jill Biden had said while on the trail that she would continue to teach even if her husband won the nomination.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side