Isan Elba, Miss Golden Globes 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, at the 2019 Golden Globes, Isan Elba will take the stage tonight as the event’s Ambassador.

What do you need to know about Isan, the daughter of Idris Elba? How old is she, and is she excited to make her debut? What is the highlighting as her cause at this year’s Golden Globe?

Read on.

1. She Is Idris Elba’s Only Daughter

Isan, 17, is Idris Elba’s only daughter; she has a brother, Winston, who is four.

Since 1963, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has selected a Golden Globe Ambassador, which was previously referred to as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe.

Typically, those chosen are the sons and daughters of the most respected actors and actresses, directors, and producers in the industry.

The Golden Globes was where Dakota Johnson first stepped into the public eye as Miss Golden Globe 2006. Her mother, Melanie Griffith, was Miss Golden Globe 1984.

2. She Has 37k Followers on Instagram

Isan currently has 37k followers on Instagram; a number that will likely grow tonight.

Her Instagram links to her Winter Birthday Bash from January 2018; when she turned 16. Check it out below.

3. Isan’s Parents Are Divorced

Idris Elba has been married twice; first to Hanne “Kim” Norgaard, and then to Sonya Nicole Hamlin.

Isan’s mother is Elba’s ex-wife, Kim Norgaard.

Isan’s brother, Winston, is the son of Idris and his ex-girlfriend Naiyanna Garth.

And what is the movie star’s love life today? Idris is currently dating girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre. The two became engaged in February 2018. Dhowre is a model, and Miss Vancouver 2014. According to The Sun, she is 16 years younger than Idris.

4. She Hopes to Be a Filmmaker

In an interview with Glamour, Isan explained that at first, she wanted to be an actress. After watching her father direct Yardie, however, she changed her mind.

She told Glamour, “I really got to see all of the behind-the-scenes, like what the sound department does, the lighting department, the best boy, etc. I didn’t even know what a best boy was before. And then getting to hang out with the producers, that was really cool. So I’m definitely thinking about being a filmmaker.”

Fortunately, red carpets are a comfortable place for Isan, who attended her first premiere at age five. Asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she likes awards shows, she said, “Yes. I am a very big fashionista, so any chance I get to put on makeup and a nice dress, I am there. I don’t care what it is, I am there.”

5. She Hopes to Battle the Stigma Around Mental Health

As her personal cause ahead of the Golden Globes, Isan hopes to shed light on mental health issues and remove the stigma associated with mental health.

Asked how she chose mental health as her cause, Isan told The Hollywood Reporter, “Mental health definitely has a stigma around it, especially with teenagers and African-Americans. Teenagers can be cruel sometimes and they’ll say, “You’re just being dramatic.” And in the African-American community it is so taboo. We need to encourage young people to ask for help, and it doesn’t have to be something you feel awkward about.”

Asked what type of awareness she hopes to bring to mental health, she said that she hopes to make the conversation around mental health “more comfortable.”

“I always encourage my friends to see a therapist. I see a therapist myself, and I don’t feel uncomfortable about it; I don’t feel like I’m crazy,” she says.