The Queen Will Die on January 5, Reddit User Claims

Okay so on r/me_irl, u/beefy_cabbage uploaded this with no context. This sparked memes about the queen dying, the queen being u/beefy_cabbage and revealing a suicide plan, conspiracy theories, and that MI6 is now browsing Reddit looking for threats pic.twitter.com/jXVrqPKViT — меган (@15FandomsCountn) January 3, 2019

January 5 is the day that Queen Elizabeth II will die, according to a Reddit thread that has now gone viral. The post first appeared on December 26, although the original poster, Beefy_Cabbage, has since deleted the post and their account. At the time it was deleted, the post had more than 50,000 upvotes and 7,000 comments. The deletion of the account prompted some Reddit users to ponder if Beef_Cabbage’s claims had led to him being investigated by the British security forces, namely MI6. MI6 investigates foreign threats to the United Kingdom. MI5 investigates domestic threats. The picture featured in the meme showed characters from the Nickelodeon TV show, “iCarly.”

The claim has spread to Twitter where users have begun posting memes with the hashtag, #RIPQueenElizabeth. The thread also has its own dedicated page on the website Know Your Meme. User, BigTickKAT, with the most upvoted comment on the thread, wrote, “This is one of those posts that’s going to be a part of a YouTube video called “creepy unexplainable reddit posts.”

Another Reddit user, TheStakesAreHigh, posted a link to the website, Finder, which calculates a persons percentage chance of dying within the next year. The Queen will turn 93 in April 2019. According to Finder, a 93-year-old woman has a 16.06 percent chance of dying within the next year of their life. TheStakesAreHigh went on to say that there was a 1 in 2276 chance that the queen would die on January 5.

In June 2015, BBC reporter Ahmen Khawaja accidentally tweeted that the Queen was sick and being treated at King Edward 7th Hospital in London, reported the Guardian at the time. The BBC said at the time that the tweet was sent in error, saying that a drill was taking place for reporters to prepare for the Queen’s eventual passing. Which hopefully is many years away.

