Jordan Eaton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police in Pierce County, Washington are searching for Jordan Eaton. He is suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend and then fleeing the area in a stolen van. Here is what we know so far.

1. Eaton Is Suspected of Shooting & Killing His Girlfriend & Then Fleeing the Scene

Pierce Co: male suspect shot his girlfriend who later died from her wounds. He fled on foot w/ weapon then stole a while GMC Savannah w/ small refrigeration unit on on top, Liberty Dist. logo on sides and plates # B25902H. Jordan Eaton, 26 white male. #komonews pic.twitter.com/urNdaoCYJO — Joshua Morgan (@jmokomo) January 28, 2019

Jordan Eaton, 26, is suspected of shooting his girlfriend at a home on the 15100 block of 71st Ave. E in the South Hill region, Q13 Fox reported. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting this morning around 4:14 a.m. Eaton’s girlfriend died from the shooting. Eaton is believed to have fled the shooting with the firearm, police said.

2. The Woman Who Was Killed Was Only 19

The girlfriend has not yet been publicly identified, but she was 19 years old, Patch.com reported. Friends have said on social media that they were dating for a long time, but this has not been confirmed.

3. Police Suspect He Stole a White Van with a Refrigeration Unit on Top

Detectives searching for homicide suspect Jordan Eaton. Reportedly shot his girlfriend early this a.m. in South Hill area, fled to Puyallup where he stole a van. Be on lookout for white 2006 GMC Savanna, refrigeration unit on top & Liberty Distribution logos, plate B25902H. pic.twitter.com/cuZJ1i8raQ — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 28, 2019

After the shooting, Eaton is suspected of then stealing a van from a business in Puyallup on Valley Ave. NW. The van is a 2006 GMC Savanna with a Washington state license plate number B25902H. The van has a small refrigeration unit on top and Liberty Distribution logos on the sides, Q13 Fox reported.

4. He Was Last Seen Wearing Black Sweatpants, a Black Hoodie, & No Shoes, & Leaving the Crosslands Motel

Eaton was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and no shoes. He’s 5’8″ and has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 140 pounds, KIRO 7 reported. Police say that Eaton is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said that Eaton was last seen leaving the Crosslands Motel on North Meridian in Puyallup, Patch.com reported.

5. He Has Been Arrested Multiple Times & Has a Criminal History

Det. Ed Troyer of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office told My Northwest, “He is armed. We need (people) to call 911 and let us know if they see the vehicle or if they see him and let us take care of putting him into custody.”

Troyer said that Eaton knows police are looking for him and he has a criminal history.

“He knows we’re looking for him. He’s armed and on the run. He’s been arrested multiple times in the past so he’s somebody who is well-versed in the criminal justice system. And we are considering him armed and dangerous,” Troyer told My Northwest.