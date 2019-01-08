Judge Wayne Shelton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tennessee Judge Wayne Shelton is under fire after he said in court that black men are “more effective” at killing other black men than the Ku Klux Klan, The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle reports.

Shelton, a Montgomery County judge, made the comment while presiding over a preliminary hearing of Vincent Bryan Merriweather, one of three black men charged in the murder of another black man over an argument about their shoes touching at a basketball game.

“I grew up in a time where people wore white robes and they shot at black people,” Shelton said. “And now we see young black men wearing black hoodies shooting at black men – and doing much more effective job than the Klan ever thought about doing.”

Shelton has made similar comments in past cases.

After his comments came under fire, Jimmie Garland, the President of the Clarksville branch of the NAACP, told WSMV that Shelton was “on point.”

“He’s telling the young people, ‘Stop killing yourself. Stop doing the job that, back in the early 30’s and 20’s and 10’s, they did wearing robes and wearing pointed caps. You don’t have to do that,'” said Garland.

Shelton made the comments while presiding over the trial of Vincent Bryan Merriweather. Merriweather and two other men are accused of exchanging gunfire with men in another car, killing Antorius Gallion in November.

The Leaf-Chronicle reported that the shooting happened after a middle school basketball game when two of the men’s feet brushed in the stands, which led to an argument.

2. Shelton Made Similar Comments in Past Cases

'Bad blood' and 'disrespect': Judge Wayne Shelton calls the homicide case 'a tragedy' and says 'black lives ma…

The Leaf-Chronicle noted that Shelton has made similar comments in past hearings.

In 2015, Shelton was presiding over the trial of two teenage brothers accused of killing a young man after a high school graduation party.

“What a horrible tragedy this is,” Shelton said at the time. “Black lives matter.”

Shelton said that both the victim and the suspects had their whole lives ahead of them.

“That life mattered,” Shelton said as the victim’s family sobbed in court. “That black life mattered to them, and it matters to me.”

3. Shelton is Standing By His Comments

“The Klan doesn’t exist anymore,” Shelton said, according to the Leaf-Chronicle. “Who doesn’t care about black lives now? I’ll let you answer that. I’m tired of black men killing black men. If I offended anyone … I can’t help it.”

Shelton also said at Merriweather’s hearing that he “might look like the whitest man in the room,” but he isn’t.

Shelton said that his great-great-grandfather was a free man of color in the 1860s and said he is disgusted by the lack of respect for human life.

“Black lives really do matter,” he said. “The total disregard of that fact by any in our society is totally reprehensible.”

4. Shelton’s Son Pens Op-Ed Defending Dad

https://t.co/HbpP2lVzE1

Shelton’s son David penned an op-ed in the Leaf-Chronicle defending his father.

“Dad has a long history of working for inclusion to the point of being called an N-word lover many times,” he wrote. “I know him well enough to know that when he boils over something asinine, he doesn’t hold back. It takes a lot to set him off. And when it does, stand back. As Dad himself says, the Irish in him comes out.”

“Dad saw firsthand how black families were terrorized by the KKK, and he sees every day how those same black families are terrorized by their own children,” he continued. “Whether it’s a white hood or a hoodie, this kind of disregard for humanity and life in general is pure evil. The similarities to the atrocities of the Klan killings are indeed striking, and it’s not getting any better.”

“Dad’s outrage was over senseless killing for no good damned reason whatsoever. And I believe his outrage is completely justified,” he added. “Let’s face it: If we’re more outraged about bringing up the vile history of the KKK as an example of the disregard for life than we are that people are willing to kill over scuffed shoes, then we have a real problem.”

5. Local NAACP Stands By Shelton

Here's what local leaders and national media outlets are saying about Judge Wayne Shelton's comments comparing recent crime to Klan violence.

Jimmie Garland, the President of the Clarksville branch of the NAACP, came out in support of Shelton and defending his comments in an interview with WSMV.

“My initial reaction was, he was on point,” Garland told the station.

“He’s telling the young people, ‘Stop killing yourself. Stop doing the job that, back in the early 30’s and 20’s and 10’s, they did wearing robes and wearing pointed caps. You don’t have to do that,'” said Garland.

