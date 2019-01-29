Kamala Harris Says Her Gun Control Plan May Sound “Harsh”

Kamala Harris had some “very harsh” words for members of Congress who, she said, had “failed to act” again and again on gun control. Harris, a California senator and presidential hopeful, said that she wished somebody had locked lawmakers in a room and made them look at autopsy photographs of the children who were massacred at Sandy Hook elementary school before they voted on gun safety laws.

Harris made this suggestion while she was in Iowa on Monday night for a televised town hall, where she fielded questions from voters about her positions on key issues. One man, a pastor from Des Moines, asked Harris about her views on gun violence and gun control.

Harris said, “We have got to have smart gun safety laws in this country. And we’ve got to stop buying this false choice. You can be in favor of the second amendment, and also understand that there is no reason in a civil society that we have assault weapons around communities that can kill babies and police officers.” You can watch that exchange here:

Harris went on to talk about the fact that — as she said — lawmakers had “failed to act” to enact gun safety laws even after tragedies like the shooting of Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in 2011, or the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012. (Both of these tragedies took place before Harris joined the Senate in 2016.)

“Twenty six- and seven-year-old babies were massacred in Connecticut,” Harris said, referring to the Sandy Hook shooting. She added, “Here’s what I think. I think that somebody should have required — and this is going to sound very harsh — I think somebody should have required all those members of Congress to go in a locked room — no press, no one else — and look at the autopsy photographs of those babies. And then you vote your conscience. This has become a political issue.”

