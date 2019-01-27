Kamala Harris & Oakland: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kamala Harris has generated a lot of buzz over the past few years, fueling endless speculation about whether the California senator plans to run for the White House in 2020. On January 21, Martin Luther King Day, Harris made it official, announcing she’s jumping into what’s expected to be a wide open race for the Democatic nomination. “I’m running for president of the United States, and I’m very excited about it,” Harris told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, was waiting behind the scenes as Harris appeared on Good Morning America and has been vocal about his strong support for her campaign.

Harris, a former prosecutor and daughter of immigrants, was born in Oakland, California. She will formally launch her 2020 campaign this afternoon at a rally in her home town. Here’s what you need to know about Kamala Harris and her Oakland roots:

1. Harris’s Campaign Said They Chose Oakland for Their Rally Because of the City’s ‘Toughness, Pride, & Diversity’

A senior strategist for Harris’s campaign told Politico that Harris chose to launch her campaign from Oakland because she admires its values. “Oakland is known for its toughness, pride, diversity and for being a city that represents the underdog,” said the strategist, Sean Clegg. “She’s been in a lot of places, and she’s going to talk about other aspects of her record, but she’s going to start the campaign where it all started for her.”

2. Harris Went to Elementary School in Berkeley, Where She Says She Was in the First Wave of De-Segregation

Two decades after Brown v. Board, I was only the second class to integrate at Berkeley public schools. Without that decision, I likely would not have become a lawyer and eventually be elected a Senator from California. That’s the power a Supreme Court Justice holds. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 10, 2018

Harris grew up on the border between Oakland and Berkeley and attended Thousand Oaks elementary school, a public school in Berkeley. Harris has said that she was in the second class to integrate at Berkeley public schools. The right-wing blog Gateway Pundit challenged Harris’s claim, arguing that Berkeley schools were integrated well before Harris started school. But according to local media, Berkeley began its busing program in 1968, which would, in fact, make Harris’s claim of being in the second class to integrate accurate (Harris was born in 1964).

3. Harris Grew Up in Oakland but Went to High School in Montreal

Harris was born in Oakland, California, where she spent the early years of her childhood. After her parents’ divorce, Harris’ mother, a breast cancer researcher, got a job teaching at McGill University in Montreal. Harris attended Westmount High School in Montreal from grades 7 to 11.

Her high school friends have fond memories of their time with her. One classmate, Dean Smith, told Canada’s CBC that Harris was “a good person,” describing her as “always smiling, friendly. A shining light the whole time.”

4. Harris Returned to Oakland After Law School, Serving as Deputy DA for Alameda County

Tomorrow’s the day! Join me in my hometown of Oakland as we kick off our campaign to build an America where leaders fight for all people, not just big corporations or their self-interests. https://t.co/szJ5J3jhzU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 26, 2019

Harris attended Howard University, a historically black university in Washington, DC. She then went to law school at Hastings, in San Franciso, and found work at the Alameda County district attorney’s office in Oakland. Harris told the New York Times that she chose the job because wanted to be on the inside, “at the table where the decisions are made.” Harris tended to be tough on crime and said that her sympathies were with the victims of crime, not with the criminals. She told the Times, “Let’s be clear who the victims of crime are — they come from the same communities.”

Harris’s campaign will be kicked off at a rally near the Alameda courthouse where she once worked. Her campaign slogan is “Kamala Harris: for the People,” which echoes the way Harris would introduce herself to the judge when she was working in the DA’s office.

5. Harris’s 2020 Campaign Will Be Headquartered in Baltimore, With a Second Office in Oakland

The Baltimore Sun has reported that Kamala Harris will headquarter her presidential campain in Baltimore. The Sun’s sources, who spoke anonymously, said Harris had selected Baltimore because of the city’s diversity and its location; Baltimore is close to Washington DC, and it is also in the Eastern time zone. The city’s airport, BWI, also offers cross-country flights to California, Kamala’s home state. Politico reports that Harris will have a second campaign office in Oakland. Harris campaign aides told Politico that the arrangement will give them a “foothold” in “two diverse cities” while still positioning them within easy reach of the nation’s capitol.