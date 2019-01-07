Kamala Harris Could Make an Announcement When She Appears on The View on Tuesday

California Senator Kamala Harris is expected to be in the spotlight this week, as she begins a media blitz around her new memoir. Questions are swirling about whether Harris is going to finally announce plans to run for the White House in 2020.

Harris is going to be on The View on Tuesday, January 8, and there are rumors that the California senator may announce her candidacy on-air. Even if Harris doesn’t make an announcement on the show, she’s sure to face questions about her 2020 plans. Harris has been hinting that she might throw her hat in the ring for months now, and it’s a safe bet that The View will do their best to pin her down, one way or another.

The View airs from 11AM – 12 noon, eastern time, on ABC; you can also stream episodes here.

On Thursday, January 10, Harris will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That’s another possible time for the senator to make an announcement, or else to face questions about her 2020 plans. The Late Show airs on CBS at 11:35 Eastern Time. Harris’s new memoir, ‘The Truths We Hold,’ is coming out on Tuesday, January 8. The book tells the story of Harris’s upbringing and describes the senator’s political beginnings as an activist and a prosecutor.

Recent Polling Shows Harris Trailing Behind Biden, Bernie & Beto

Recent polls show that Kamala Harris has been lagging behind Democratic stalwarts Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. A recent CNN poll — published on December 14 — showed the California Senator down at fifth place in a list of possible Democratic contenders for the White House in 2020. The poll put former vice president Joe Biden in first place, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in second place. Beto O’Rourke, who garnered national attention in his failed race against Ted Cruz, came in third in the poll. Harris came in fifth place, behind New Jersey senator Cory Booker.

Harris is faring a little better in the betting market, where she now ranks in second place, just behind Beto O’Rourke. Traders on PredictIt, a popular site for placing bets on virtually any political issue, rank O’Rourke in first place among possible candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. But Harris comes in a solid second on the site’s rankings. You can see that here.