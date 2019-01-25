Kari Buchanan: High School Health Teacher Accused of Possessing Child Porn

Kari Buchanan, a health teacher at Springs Valley School Corporation, a high school in French Lick, Indiana, is accused of possessing child pornography that featured a student. Buchanan, 42, handed herself into state police in Indiana on the afternoon of January 25, according to an official statement.

Authorities said that Buchanan is accused of exchanging pornographic videos with a minor in December 2018. The minor was a student at Springs Valley High School. WHAS reports that Buchanan told police she had a relationship with a former student at the school, but that the relationship only started after he had left the school.

Buchanan Is Married With 4 Children

An arrest warrant was issued for the teacher after Indiana State Police Detective Shane Staggs presented evidence in the case to the Orange County Superior Court. Buchanan is being held at Orange County Jail on a $2005.00 cash bond. She is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Social media posts show that Buchanan is married with four children. According to Buchanan’s LinkedIn page, she has worked in Springs Valley Community Schools since 2002. Buchanan refers to herself as “Health, Wellness and Fitness Professional” on that page.

A Review of Buchanan’s Teaching Skills Included the Line: ‘She Really Cares About Student Development’

On her now-deleted profile on the Springs Valley Community Schools website, Buchanan is listed as a Health and Physical Education teacher. Buchanan’s single review on Rate My Teacher is from August 2017 and reads, “Great teacher and really cares about student development.” Buchanan graduated from Springs Valley High School in 1994.

Authorities Have Accepted Buchanan’s Resignation

Springs Valley School Board unanimously votes to accept resignation letter from teacher Kari Buchanan, who is facing child pornography charges. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/1We8bmpGxu — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) January 25, 2019

The town of French Lick, Indiana, is located around 60 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. WLKY out of Louisville reports Buchanan’s resignation letter has been accepted by the school district.

WDRB reports that Buchanan is accused of sending a video of her performing a “sexually charged video of herself” and telling the minor that she would lose her job if anyone found out. Speaking to WDRB, Orange County Schools Superintendent Trevor Apple said that he has been dealing with concerned parents as news of Buchanan’s alleged crimes emerged. Apple also said that prior to Buchanan’s resignation, she had been on paid administrative leave with the school. He added that school officials are co-operating with the police investigation.

