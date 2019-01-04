Kristen Rimes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristen Rimes is a South Carolina woman charged with lying to police about being assaulted by a black man in a Walmart parking lot.

Rimes filed a police report claiming that she was pulled out of her car and assaulted by a black man who tried to pull off her pants, The State reports. She posted images of her bloodied face on social media as evidence of the attack.

Police determined during their investigation, police determined that Rimes was not at Walmart on the night of the alleged assault.

It’s unclear how she got the injuries she was pictured with. She has since removed the images.

Rimes, 26, was charged with filing a police report and false swearing to police.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rimes Claimed She Was Assaulted in a Walmart Parking Lot

Rimes claimed that she was assaulted on Saturday, Cola Daily reported.

She told the outlet that she pulled into the Walmart parking lot to find an address in her GPS when she heard someone behind the car yell, “hey girl.”

“I didn’t see anybody, just heard a voice. I said I wasn’t interested and I just rolled my window up,” Rimes told the outlet. “I had put my car in park and I didn’t think about how my doors unlock automatically when I do that.”

Rimes said a man then opened her door and pulled her out of the car, causing her head to slam off the concrete.

“I felt a hit to the right side of my face almost immediately after that,” she said.

“He started tugging on my pants. Then I suddenly hear another guy scream, ‘What’s going on over there?’ And at that point, the guy took off,” she claimed. “The man who yelled never came back, I just take it as an angel sent from God right at that time.”

“I wanted to get home and get out of there. I went first thing Monday morning to file the police report to pull camera footage, which I am so mad at myself for not calling them that night. I think I was in such shock,” she said.

2. Rimes Said Her Alleged Attacker Was a Black Man in a Hoodie

Rimes told Cola Daily that she “did not get a good look at the suspect” but said that he “was a black male, medium build, wearing a hoodie with a jacket over it.”

“You always hear that people’s reactions are fight or flight, and mine was just to kind of run out of there,” she said.

Rimes said she wanted to thank the man she claimed intervened in the alleged attack.

“I would love to know who he is. He definitely is an angel,” she said. “I hold a big place in my heart for whoever he is. He allowed me to get back to my kids, and I’m very grateful.”

3. Rimes’ Story Went Viral on Social Media

After Rimes posted images of her injuries online, the story went viral in her community.

“My co worker!” a Facebook user named April Bodi wrote on a page for residents of Irmo, South Carolina. “Bless her shes been through a lot..♡ so glad shes okay! Everyone be on the look out and please travel in pairs. I even call my fiance when I have to walk to my car from work just to be sure someone knows what’s happening.”

The post has since been updated to say “YES I KNOW SHES BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR FALSE POLICE REPORT. VERY UPSET.”

Police said Rimes’ Facebook post caused a “public concern,” The State reported. Her post has since been removed.

4. Police Determined Rimes Was Lying About The Assault

The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that its Special Victims Unit investigators determined that Rimes was not telling the truth.

The department said in a statement:

She reported being assaulted by an unknown male suspect. That assault, according to Rimes occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart in Harbison (360 Harbison Boulevard) as she sat in a vehicle and was forced out, causing her to strike her head on the pavement. In the process, Rimes said the suspect tried to force down her pants. After the incident, Rimes reportedly posted information about the false incident on social media causing a public concern. Investigators further determined that Rimes was never at the location on the night she claimed the incident occurred.

5. Rimes Was Charged With Filing a False Police Report

Rimes was charged with filing a false police report and false swearing to police, Columbia Police said.

Rimes was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Hotel Earl’ Calls Cops on Black Guest at Portland DoubleTree