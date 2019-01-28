Laura Minnick: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Laura Minnick is a Missouri woman charged with seven counts of child endangerment after a 3-month-old baby girl died at her unlicensed daycare, police say.

Minnick, 39, was charged after a 3-month-old girl died in her Maplewood home in November, KSDK reports.

Police say Minnick was “acting hysterical” and smelled of alcohol when officers arrived.

Minnick told police there was one other child at the home but police found seven other children between the ages of 2 and 4 at the home. All of the toddlers were in playpens with blankets or other items on top to keep them from getting out.

Police say Minnick was running an unlicensed daycare.

Minnick was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

1. A 3-Month-Old Baby Died at Minnick’s Home

According to KSDK, emergency crews were dispatched to Minnick’s home on Cambridge Avenue in Maplewood, Missouri on November 16.

Fire department officials found a 3-month-old baby girl “lifeless and cool to the touch,” the news station reported.

The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital in St. Lous but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

Minnick told officers that the child rolled over on her face and stopped breathing. She said that the child did that multiple times that day.

2. Police Discovered 7 Other Children at The Home Trapped in Playpens

After police discovered the child’s body, they asked Minnick if there were any other children in the home. Minnick told them there was one upstairs.

Police say they found a toddler in a playpen with a blanket and shelved on top to keep the child from escaping.

Police continued to search the home and found six other children in different rooms. All of the children were in playpens with items to keep them from getting out.

3. Police Say Laura Minnick Was Running Unlicensed Daycare

Police say they found seven other children in Minnick’s home, all between the ages of 2 and 4.

One of the children was being held in the basement with the lights off.

Police say Minnick was running an unlicensed daycare at her home.

4. Laura Minnick Smelled of Alcohol When Officers Arrived, Police Say

Police say Minnick was acting "hysterical" when officers arrived.

Police say Minnick was acting “hysterical” when officers arrived.

When she was questioned about the child’s death, officers noted that they could smell alcohol on her breath.

Officers later found a discarded box of wine in a trashcan in the home.

Her intoxication, court documents say, “resulted in the death of the child.”

5. Minnick is Charged With 7 Counts of Child Endangerment

Minnick was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Minnick was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Minnick was not taken into custody but Maplewood Police Chief Stephen Kruse said she is expected to turn herself in on Monday.

Her bail was set at $50,000.

