Leigh Meska Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Leigh Elizabeth Meska, a Mayo Clinic employee, has been missing since January 30 when she didn’t show up for work. Deputies began searching for her Wednesday at 3 p.m. and are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. Here is what we know so far about what happened to her.

1. She Was Last Seen Wednesday, Leaving Goodview for Work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester

Leigh Meska, 31, was last seen Wednesday, January 30 when she left for work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester around 6:40 a.m. She was driving between Goodview and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, KROC reported.

Nine deputies searched for her on Wednesday and will be searching for her today. Authorities have also used a search helicopter to help in finding her.

At approximately 3:00 PM today Firefighters from Saint Paul’s Rescue Squad 3 deployed as part of the MN Aviation Rescue Team (MART) to the Winona area to help search for a missing person. pic.twitter.com/s50QuDRF3r — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) January 30, 2019

They have been concentrating their search on the southeast part of the county, from County Road 9 to the south part of the county near Chatfield.

2. Her Phone Last Pinged from the Marion Area Near Highway 52

According to information from her cell phone company, a phone call may have been made from the Marion area, near Highway 52 and I-90, around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, KIMT3 reported. Her cell phone was last pinged in that area. It’s unclear, however, if the Thursday date is accurate from the KIMT3 report, since she was last seen on Wednesday. Friends have reported that the Eyota tower pinged a call from her at 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday and her phone powered down around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, when calls started going straight to voicemail. So the exact timeline for her phone is still being clarified. We will update this story when we know more details.

Officials said they are examining all possibilities for Meska’s disappearance, including talking to her friends, her fiance, and reviewing her phone records, KARE 11 reported.

3. She Was Driving a 2014 Gray Chevrolet Impala

She was driving a 2014 gray Chevrolet Impala, KROC noted. The car has a Minnesota license plate, number 136MWK. Meska’s preferred routes are County Road 9 and Highway 14, said Captain Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department.

Onstar has been unable to track her car, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook.

4. She Was Running Late & Drove to Work Instead of Taking the Commuter Bus

A friend on Facebook, Nikki Rich, said that Leigh was driving because she had missed the commuter bus. Goodview Police Chief Kent Russell added: “Normally she takes the bus that Mayo employees use, but she was running late today, so she drove,” KTTC reported.

Rich also wrote, “From what Leigh has shared before, she usually took Stockton or Lewiston route to hwy 14 to come to Rochester. She took 90 once but it was back tracking for her, so she didn’t like that route. I think the big hill was the Stockton route and that was the usual route she would take if she drove.”

5. Meska Was Last Seen Wearing a Red Puffer Jacket & Black Leggings

The last time Meska was seen, she was wearing a sweater, a red jacket, and black leggings. She’s 5’3″ and 125 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Friends have clarified on social media that she was wearing a reddish-pink puffer jacket.

Meska had left her house to go to work, but never arrived. No one has heard from her since, Fox 9 reported. Her public Facebook posts all show that she was excited and happy, wanting to see Hugh Jackman while he was on tour and requesting that people donate to the ASPCA when it was her birthday in October. She has numerous friends who are searching for her tirelessly, hoping for positive news. Authorities are concerned because of the intense cold snap in the area.

The public is asked to keep an eye on the roads and ditches to see if they see any signs of her vehcile. If you have any details about Meska, please contact the Goodview Police at 507-452-1500 or the Winona County Law Enforcement Dispatch at 507-457-6492.