Lindsey Lewis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lindsey Lewis is a Kentucky special education teacher charged with providing alcohol and marijuana to more than a dozen minors at a New Year’s party.

Lewis, a 36-year-old teacher at Phoenix School of Discovery in the Jefferson County school district, was charged with 14 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, WLKY reported.

Mount Washington police were called to Lewis’ house at around 1 am on January 1 by a neighbor who reported that teenagers driving to the party had damaged her property.

Police found 40 people at the home, 14 of whom were minors. Several of the teenagers admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Lewis, who police said appeared to be impaired, was arrested for knowingly hosting a party where minors were using alcohol and marijuana.

1. Police Were Called After Teens at the Party Damaged Neighbor’s Property

Mount Washington police were called to Lewis’ home on Boaz Lane just before 1 am on January 1, WAVE reported.

The police were called by a neighbor who reported that her property had been damaged by teenagers driving to and from the party next door to her home.

When police arrived, they found 40 people at the home, approximately 14 of whom were juveniles.

Lewis told police that she was the adult in charge of the home.

2. Police Say 14 Minors Were at The Party Where Alcohol & Marijuana Were Consumed

Officers said they saw numerous bottles of alcohol and reported a strong smell of marijuana at the home.

Police interviewed the teens at the party, several of whom admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Police said Lewis, who appeared to be impaired, knowingly hosted a party where juveniles were using alcohol and marijuana.

3. Police Arrested Lewis on 14 Charges

Lewis is charged with 14 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Police determined that Lewis “knowingly hosted a party in which she knew or assisted” with the minors “getting impaired.”

She is currently out on bail.

4. Lewis Was Revealed as a Special Education Teacher After Her Arrest

We’re learning more about Lindsey Lewis, the woman who is accused of giving 14 minors alcohol and marijuana at a New Year’s Eve party. @JCPSKY says she is a special education teacher at the Phoenix School of Discovery. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ByYr9suNCw — Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) January 2, 2019

After Lewis’ arrest, Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed that Lewis is a special education teacher at the Phoenix School of Discovery, WDRB reported.

Lewis has worked at the school district since 2016.

JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy told the news station that the district is looking into the situation and will determine the best course of action.

According to Murphy, any teacher who is arrested must report to the district for reassignment while the case is pending in court. Murphy said Lewis had not yet done so.

WDRB reported that her reassignment meant she could not return to the school when classes resume on January 7.

5. Police Arrested Another Person at the Party For Meth

These two were arrested in Mount Washington during a NYE party. Police say it happened at Lindsey Lewis' house, she's a JCPS teacher. 18 y.o. Tristan Cornett allegedly brought meth. STORY:https://t.co/MbImdkhZEG pic.twitter.com/X7gTQfwK8b — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) January 2, 2019

According to WAVE, police arrested one other person at the party.

Police reportedly arrested 18-year-old Tristan Cornett on drug possession charges.

Police said Cornett had methamphetamines and marijuana in his bag at the party.

