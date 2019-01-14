Logan Township UPS Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scene outside the UPS facility in Logan Township, NJ. Police agencies confirm an active shooter situation. No word on injuries pic.twitter.com/MfPy8RQ2hH — Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) January 14, 2019

A shooting has occurred at a UPS facility in the Logan Township of Glocester County, New Jersey. There have been no reports of injuries. News of the shooting was first reported by ABC Philadelphia. The facility in question is a UPS Mails Innovations center along Birch Creek Road. Police were first called to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. on the morning of January 14. A SWAT team was also activated at this time. There were 32 employees inside of the building when police were called.

The facility in Logan Township sorts and verifies mail before they are sent to their final destination.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. An Employee Described the Incident as a ‘Hostage Situation’

An employee at the facility, Ashlee Erickson, described the incident as a “hostage situation” in a Facebook post. In a subsequent post, Erickson wrote, “I would much rather be getting paid then having to leave work early due to some a**hole with a gun.. ups mail innovations.”

Speaking to ABC Philadelphia, Erickson said, “From what I understand it was someone who did not work there that was having a confrontation with their significant other. Then there was a massive police presence as soon as we were walking out of the building, there were a good ten cop cars, they all had their guns drawn out heading toward the main entrance of the building.”

NBC Philadelphia reports, citing a law enforcement source, that a man entered the building a briefly took his ex-girlfriend and another woman hostage. Nobody was hurt in the initial gunfire, police said. The hostage situation was declared as being resolved just after noon.

2. ‘Shots Have Been Fired’

Local and county authorities have responded to an incident in Logan Township, Gloucester County. Media inquiries should be directed to those entities. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 14, 2019

Photos on social media show a massive police response outside of the UPS facility. ABC Philadelphia’s live feed showed officers behind police cars at the complex’s loading dock. Speaking to Fox News’ Bryan Llenas, a law enforcement official confirmed that shots had been fired at the scene.

Incident at UPS facility in Logan Township pic.twitter.com/s08qnATk9r — David Madden (@DavidMadden1060) January 14, 2019

UPS has acknowledged the shooting in a statement, “UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.”

3. One Social Media Post Said That the Gunman Had Been Shot by the Police

In a post on Facebook, an employee of the UPS facility wrote, “At work and a guy runs up in the trap and said everybody down. Sike 120 people bounced on his psycho ass..PS Nut cake thks for the free.” In a video, that user said that someone ran into the building “with a damn gun.” The user says that the police shot the gunman. Later, the user asked a police officer how long it would be before employees could go back into the building to retrieve their belongings. The officer said he had no idea how long the operation would last.

4. Roads Around the Facility Have Been Blocked Off by Police

#UPDATE – UPS also now confirms they are working with law enforcement for an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Twp. Stay with #ActionNews for updates. #6abc pic.twitter.com/l1lrkaW05o — Candice Womer (@Candice6abc) January 14, 2019

Local traffic reports indicate that roads around the facility have been blocked off, notably Center Square Road between 295 and Pedricktown Road. The UPS building is surrounded by other industrial facilities, including warehouses used by Home Depot and Amazon. NBC Philadelphia reported that employees at those buildings had been placed on lockdown.

CBS Philadelphia reports that schools in the Logan Township School district have been placed on modified lockdown, meaning classes are going on as normal but nobody is allowed in or out of schools.

5. The Responding Police Force Is the Woolwich Township Police

Some of the workers from the UPS Facility were bussed to a nearby hotel to get out of the cold @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/FNYvd1tkAE — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 14, 2019

Fox Philadelphia reports that the responding police force to the shooting is the Woolwich Township Police Department. Heavy.com has reached out to the department for comment. The NYPD is “closely monitoring” the shooting in New Jersey.

Two Kingsway Regional SD buses transported UPS distribution center workers to a nearby Holiday Inn. An employee tells me a man angry with his ex came to the center this morning armed with a gun. @6abc pic.twitter.com/BpRvYUL7zS — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 14, 2019

The UPS facility is located around 26 miles south of Philadelphia, along the Delaware River.

