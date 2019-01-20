Lunar Eclipse 2019 Live Stream: Watch the Blood Moon Eclipse Online Here

Tonight is a rare total lunar eclipse. Supermoons occur when the moon is full and closest to Earth. Tonight, the sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere will also be just right to turn the moon a beautiful shade of red. This is the only total lunar eclipse that you’ll see in 2019. The video above is a live stream of the total lunar eclipse provided by TimeAndDate.com. This will show the beauty of the blood red moon from multiple locations. If you’re in a location where it’s too cloudy, cold, or rainy to watch the blood moon eclipse, then you just might want to check it out online instead.

Here’s another live stream you can watch. This one is from the Virtual Telescope’s YouTube channel. The one below will begin at 9:30 p.m.

The eclipse will begin about 9:36 p.m. Eastern tonight, at which time the moon is going to start to slightly dim. By 10:33 p.m. Eastern, about half of the moon will be blocked by the shadow of the Earth. The entire moon will be in the Earth’s shadow and will appear red by around 11:41 p.m. Eastern, and the moment of greatest eclipse will be at 12:12 a.m. Eastern.

Here’s a more exact schedule, as shared by NASA:

9:36 p.m. Eastern (6:36 p.m. Pacific, 8:36 p.m. Central): The edge of the moon will enter the penumbra.

For the next 57 minutes, the moon will dim slightly as it enters the penumbra. You will only notice slight dimming.

10:33 p.m. Eastern (7:33 p.m Pacific): The edge of the moon will begin to enter the umbra, which will cause significant darkening. Some say the moon looks like it has a bite taken out of it during this time that gets bigger and bigger.

11:41 p.m. Eastern (8:41 p.m. Pacific): The moon is completely inside the umbra, which is the beginning of the total lunar eclipse. (The moon will be looking reddish orange around this time.)

12:12 a.m. Eastern (9:12 p.m. Pacific, 11:12 p.m. Central): The moment of greatest eclipse for the moon.

12:43 a.m. Eastern (9:43 p.m. Pacific): The edge of the moon begins to exit the umbra and enter the opposite side of the penumbra. This is the end of the total lunar eclipse.

1:50 a.m. Eastern (10:50 p.m. Pacific): The moon is completely outside the umbra, and is moving out of the penumbra.

2:48 a.m. Eastern (11:48 p.m. Pacific): The eclipse event is over.

Because the moon revolves around the Earth in an ellipse, not a perfect circle, supermoons happen when the moon is a little closer to Earth — about 225,744 miles away. The moon appears about 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger in the sky than normal.

This is called a “wolf moon” because it’s a full moon happening in January. And it’s called a “blood moon” because it appears red. So in total, we call it a Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse. That’s a lot happening all at once.