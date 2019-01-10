Mark Espinosa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Espinosa is a Louisville, Kentucky armored truck driver wanted by the FBI after he went missing along with an estimated $850,000 in December.

Officials say Espinosa, 29, is “armed and dangerous,” The Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Authorities said Espinosa has family on the West Coast and the Northeast and may have fled there.

Espinosa disappeared along with the cash from his truck on December 5.

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Espinosa’s arrest and GardaWorld, the security firm that owns the truck, is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the missing money.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Espinosa Disappeared With $850,000 More Than a Month Ago

On December 5, Espinosa and a reported $850,000 disappeared from his GardaWorld truck at the Jefferson Mall.

Police previously declined to say if they believed Espinosa was a suspect or may have been a victim but on Wednesday the FBI said that they determined Espinosa was “directly involved in the theft.”

GardaWorld, a Montreal-based security firm, said that Espinosa was let go from the company five days after his disappearance.

According to the Courier-Journal, a second Garda employee had returned from making a drop in the mall to find the truck empty and Espinosa’s gun on the seat.

2. Police Say Espinosa Has Family Throughout The US & May Have Fled There

The FBI said that Espinosa has ties to Louisville and New Britain, Connecticut.

Louisville Metro Police Lt. Steve Kaufling told the Courier-Journal that Espinosa also has family in Texas, Florida, and California.

Investigators are still determining whether Espinosa acted alone.

Kaufling said that the FBI determined that Espinosa took steps to “plan out this theft” before making his getaway.

3. Garda Drivers’ Starting Salary is $12.46 Per Hour

GardaWorld did not say how much Espinosa was paid but according to Indeed.com, the average starting salary for Garda drivers is $12.46 per hour.

The company did not say when Espinosa started working there but city records show he was licensed as an armed guard in September, just weeks before the alleged robbery.

Espinosa lived with father in a home in Pleasure Ridge Park that was purchased for $46,703 in 2014.

Police said that Espinosa’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

4. Police Say Espinosa is ‘Armed and Dangerous’

Louisville Metro Police Lt. Steve Kaufling told reporters that Espinosa is “armed and dangerous.”

Espinosa had no criminal history prior to the current warrant for his arrest. The only blemishes on his record are several speeding tickets.

According to the Courier-Journal, there were only 22 armed car robberies in the United States last year. Two of those were in Kentucky.

5. Espinosa Was Charged With Theft From Interstate Shipment

The FBI said that a federal arrest warrant was issued for Espinosa on December 10 by the District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

Espinosa has been charged with theft from interstate shipment.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and GardaWorld is offering a $50,000 reward leading to the missing money and Espinosa’s conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 502-263-6000.

Espinosa is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his right arm from his shoulder to his elbow.

