WATCH: NC Republican Mark Harris Flees Reporters Via Fire Exit, Triggers Alarms [VIDEO]

To avoid the media, Mark Harris ran down a fire exit staircase. A man tried to prevent us from following but we still did. The alarm went off as he ran out. When media caught up he sprinted across the street to the First Baptist Church of Charlotte's parking lot #NC09 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/vDFca16EYx — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 8, 2019

North Carolina GOP candidate Mark Harris fled reporters Monday night by running down a fire exit staircase with the fire alarm engaged.

Reporter Joe Bruno captured part of the escape on video.

“To avoid the media, Mark Harris ran down a fire exit staircase. A man tried to prevent us from following but we still did. The alarm went off as he ran out. When media caught up he sprinted across the street to the First Baptist Church of Charlotte’s parking lot.”

Bruno said that Harris took off through a fire exit and, with a door that closes and locks behind, trapped a reporter in there with him.

Not only is it a fire exit, from here Harris entered the door locks you inside the staircase. @TerranceFOX46 got trapped inside while trying to follow Harris. We just let him out #NC09 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/bJPNDBqjXq — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 8, 2019

“Not only is it a fire exit, from here Harris entered the door locks you inside the staircase. @TerranceFOX46 got trapped inside while trying to follow Harris. We just let him out.”

Bruno, from WSOC TV news, said he confirmed with officials that Harris was indeed running from reporters.

“As if the alarm didn’t give it away, Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center security officers confirm Harris left through the emergency fire exit to avoid talking to the media …”

Harris is the embattled Republican at the epicenter of North Carolina’s contested 9th Congressional District race. It’s reported the media was trying to ask Harris about allegations of election fraud.

The state’s former fire marshal weighed in.

As the frmr longtime NC State Fire Marshal (& Insurance Commissioner) that I am, the behavior of @MarkHarrisNC9 using the emergency fire exit 2 escape the press is quite appalling & shd set off yet another alarm for #nc09 #ncpol watchers. @JoeBrunoWSOC9 @wsoctv @NCDemParty — Wayne Goodwin (@WayneGoodwinNC) January 8, 2019

“As the frmr longtime NC State Fire Marshal (& Insurance Commissioner) that I am, the behavior of @MarkHarrisNC9 using the emergency fire exit 2 escape the press is quite appalling & shd set off yet another alarm for #nc09 #ncpol watchers.”

Harris took to Twitter to either explain, mock or joke about the escape.

Hey man, Sorry I missed you guys tonight. I had to get to the kickoff of the #NationalChampionship game. We’ll have plenty to talk about in the days ahead.#GoTigers https://t.co/ahd48d1g6I — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNC9) January 8, 2019

“Hey man, Sorry I missed you guys tonight. I had to get to the kickoff of the #NationalChampionship game. We’ll have plenty to talk about in the days ahead. #GoTigers.”