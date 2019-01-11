Maxwell Taffin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maxwell Taffin is an Ole Miss student arrested after he admitted to eating a woman’s pet fish in an LSU dorm room more than two years ago, The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports.

Taffin, 21, was arrested this week and charged with animal cruelty and improper telephone communications after he failed to appear at the campus police department for a summons stemming from the October 2016 incident.

WBRZ reported that Taffin stopped by the victim’s LSU dorm room with her boyfriend before an LSU-Ole Miss football game. After he stopped by the room again to pick up his things, Taffin told the victim, “check your fish tank.”

After the incident, Taffin’s phone was used to send the student a photo of feces in the toilet and a text saying “found your fish.”

Taffin admitted to eating the fish to LSU police.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Taffin Ate LSU Fan’s Fish Two Years Ago

Bizarre: Man accused of eating LSU student's pet fish, arrested two years laterhttps://t.co/57QbrRdKBe pic.twitter.com/XvccOtfi2G — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) January 9, 2019

WBRZ reports that the victim allowed her then-boyfriend and his two friends, including Taffin, to stay at her dorm room in Blake Hall ahead of an LSU-Ole Miss game in October 2016, according to LSU police.

After the game, which LSU won, the woman allowed Taffin to go back to the dorm room and pick up his things.

As Taffin left the room, police say he told the victim “check your fish tank” before hurrying out of the room.

The student checked the tank and found her betta fish missing.

2. Taffin Later Admitted to Eating the Fish

The woman reported the incident to police.

She showed the campus cops a photo from Taffin’s phone of feces in a toilet and a text saying “found your fish.”

LSU police spoke with Taffin, who was 18 at the time.

“Yeah, I’ll be honest with you. I ate [the victim’s] fish,” Taffin said according to LSU police.

Taffin denied sending the photo and the text.

He told police that “a lot of people” use his phone because it is not password-protected.

3. Taffin Failed to Appear For a Summons

LSU police did not consider the incident too minor to warrant punishment.

Taffin was ordered to appear at the LSU Police Department for a criminal summons after the incident.

Police say Taffin failed to show up.

4. Taffin Was Charged With Animal Cruelty

WBRZ reports that Taffin has been charged with cruelty to animals and improper telephone communications.

Taffin was arrested on January 8, more than two years after the incident.

It’s unclear what punishment he faces.

5. Taffin Was Busted for Weed After The Incident

Taffin, a graduate of Rumson-Fair Haven, got arrested just months after the fish-eating episode, The Daily Mail reports.

Taffin was found with less than 50 grams of marijuana in his car, according to police, and failed to provide his driver’s license and insurance information to officers.

He was arrested in May 2017.

