Is Monica Lewinsky Married Today? Does She Have a Husband or a Boyfriend?

Monica Lewinsky does not have a husband and has never been married. Although it has been decades since her name was on the cover of every single media publication in the country, Lewinsky has managed to live her life as privately as possible, keeping any romantic relationships that she may have out of the hands of the mainstream media. These days, she is a social activist. Last year, the #MeToo movement further inspired her to make a difference in the world.

On Thursday, January 10, ABC will air “Truth and Lies: Monica,” a documentary about Lewinsky that highlights the scandal and offers a deeper look into the relationship between Lewinsky and Bill Clinton. The special marks the 20th anniversary of President Clinton’s impeachment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lewinsky Keeps Her Dating Life Private

Lewinsky doesn’t appear to have a boyfriend at this time and, if she does, she’s not too interested in letting the world know about him.

While she received national attention for years, she does her absolute best to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. She opened up about her reasoning for that in an interview with People Magazine that took place back in 2015.

“You can ask it, but I keep my personal life private. I think people have known enough about my romantic life for a lifetime,” she told the outlet. She doesn’t seem completely turned off from the idea of marriage, however, telling the mag, “I’ve promised Barbara Walters a dance at my wedding so I hope to make good on that promise someday!”

According to celebrity dating database Who’s Dated Who, Lewinsky’s last-known boyfriend was Jeff Boggs, whom she dated in 2000.

She Has Opened up About Her Past Involvement With Bill Clinton

Lewinsky was 22 years old when her relationship with Bill Clinton began. Over the past two decades, she has dealt with the after-effects of the scandal.

In 2018, Lewinsky penned a guest post for Vanity Fair in which she wrote about her experience and explained how she’s still trying to “unpack” it all.

“There are many more women and men whose voices and stories need to be heard before mine. (There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don’t have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power). And yet, everywhere I have gone for the past few months, I’ve been asked about it. My response has been the same: I am in awe of the sheer courage of the women who have stood up and begun to confront entrenched beliefs and institutions. But as for me, my history, and how I fit in personally? I’m sorry to say I don’t have a definitive answer yet on the meaning of all of the events that led to the 1998 investigation; I am unpacking and reprocessing what happened to me. Over and over and over again,” she wrote.