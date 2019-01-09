Naythen Aubain: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Naythen Aubain – who was already on the wrongful conviction registry – is accused of murdering and dismembering his elderly grandmother and her landlord in Clayville, New York, not far from Utica.

The victims were identified as Katerine Aubain, 90, the suspect’s grandmother, and Jane Wentka, 87. Horrifically, Naythen Aubain is accused of telling a judge that he chopped his grandmother and the other woman up. Aubain was led to court in shackles and with a face covering designed to prevent spitting. He’s now accused of two counts of first-degree murder.

Naythen Aubain, 29, heads into his arraignment at the Oneida County Jail. Aubain is accused of killing and dismembering his 90-year-old grandmother and 87-year-old landlord. When asked why he did it, Aubain responded,

1. Naythen Aubain Is Accused of Saying Of His Grandmother, ‘I Did Chop Her Up’

The details that have emerged in the case are horrific. “I did do it. I did chop her up. I didn’t only chop her up, I chopped my landlord up too,” Naythen Aubain is accused of saying at his initial court hearing, according to The Utica Observer-Dispatch.

He is accused of making a series of other incriminating comments to the judge in the bizarre hearing, the newspaper reported, including, “I killed her, chopped her up in the name of the lord. She wanted to do nasty things, and I had enough.” It wasn’t clear which woman he was accusing. Reporter Tommy Sladek noted on Twitter, “No cameras allowed inside. He was uncooperative for the most part. Forced into a restraining chair.”

No cameras allowed inside. He was uncooperative for the most part. Forced into a restraining chair. Multiple times interrupted the judge to say “I did it ” “I chopped her up”

The landlord’s head and torso were found in the street and other remains inside her apartment, reports Syracuse.com. WSB radio reported that Aubain’s attorney Adam Tyksinski said he didn’t put much “stock” into Aubain’s remarks, and the radio station added that a mental health evaluation was ordered.

2. Naythen Aubain Is Listed on the National Registry for Convictions Due to an Earlier Case

Naythen Aubain is listed on the National Registry of Convictions. According to that site, “On March 2, 2016, a guard accused 26-year-old Naythen Aubain, an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility in Auburn, New York, of illegally possessing a shank. The guard, 33-year-old Matthew Cornell, reported that Aubain was caught carrying the weapon during a search.”

The site continues: “In December 2016, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelman revealed that Cornell had admitted planting a weapon on a different inmate at the Auburn prison. Cornell said that the inmate was a member of a prison gang, and he wanted him transferred to another prison to try to break up the gang.” Aubain accused the guard of planting the weapons on him.

As a result, the DA asked that other cases involving Cornell – including that of Naythen Aubain – be dismissed, which then occurred, the site reports. Fox11 News reported that “Aubain previously served five years in prison, from 2008 to 2013 for robbery, and while in prison, he was convicted of promoting prison contraband for possessing metal weapons. He is currently on parole until 2020.”

3. Katerine Aubain, Nathyen’s Grandmother, Was Initially Considered an ‘Endangered Party’ Before Her Remains Were Found Inside her Home

In a press release on January 7, 2019, the Utica Police Department wrote: “This evening the Utica Police Department, with the assistance of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, located remains of a female which we believe are that of Katerine Aubain. Confirmative identification of both these remains and those located within the residence at 1147 Tilden Ave will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Once that is complete, we will release all identifying information regarding the victims of this horrendous crime.”

Earlier in the day, the police wrote on Facebook, “The Utica Police Department is actively investigating the suspicious death investigation at 1147 Tilden Ave as a homicide investigation. One individual was located deceased within the residence, and we are actively searching for a missing female, Katerine Aubain age 90, who was last seen at the residence. Ms. Aubain is being considered an endangered party and every effort is being made to locate her.”

Police continued at that time: “We are asking the public’s assistance in helping us find her. At this time we do not believe there to be any danger to the general public as we have a person of interest in custody, however the investigation is on-going. If you have any information regarding the investigation or the whereabouts of Ms. Aubain please contact the Utica Police Department at 315 223 3510. All calls may be kept confidential.”

4. Aubain Crashed His car Into a Pole After the Deaths, Police Say

Authorities were alerted to the situation when Aubain allegedly “crashed his car into a pole” and became “combative with firefighters,” according to Fox 11 Online.

The television station reports that Aubain is accused of having “muttered” that he killed someone in Utica at that scene, which led authorities to investigate the claim. They then realized the murders had occurred.

“There were various spots around the first floor residence that would also indicate a struggle as well as some kind of blunt force used,” said Utica Police Sgt. Michael Curley to the television station.

5. Aubain Was Previously Accused of Harassing His Grandmother

Naythen Aubain has a previous 2018 case in the court system for accusations of criminal obstruction and harassment, according to online court records.

That case occurred in February 2018 and involved his grandmother, The Observer-Dispatch reported. The newspaper reported that the case was moved to a mental health court. The accusations at that time involved choking.

A neighbor told the newspaper that Aubain’s grandmother was a kind woman who “did everything for” her grandson.