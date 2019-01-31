New Jersey & New York Fires Near Me: Maps, Locations & Photos of Fires

New Jersey and New York have not been in danger of wildfires recently, but the recent cold snap coupled with very high winds have helped fuel three fires in the region in the last 24 hours. Here’s a look at what’s happened

The Marcal Paper Plant in Elmwood Park, New Jersey caught fire on Wednesday and the fire could be seen from Route 80. Homes were evacuated nearby. There were no injuries, but hundreds lost their jobs. Winds from the polar vortex made battling the fire especially difficult.

Coming in for landing into Newark above the 7-alarm Marcal Paper warehouse fire.

A massive fire burned at a New Jersey paper plant complex Wednesday, as over 100 firefighters battled the blaze. Nobody was inside the building when flames broke out, officials said.

Wow, that's smoke from the fire in New Jersey.

At one point the fire was an eight-alarm fire on Wednesday night. Now it’s smoldering, ABC 7 reported. At one point the fire spread to propane tanks and combustibles, so firefighters ultimately decided to let the fire burn itself out.

A second fire that started Thursday morning led to cars catching fire at Newark Liberty International Airport about 30 minutes away from the first fire. This was started by a car fire at the top deck of a parking garage at Terminal C before 7 a.m., WSBTV reported. The flames spread to at least 15 cars, but no one was hurt.

Vehicles engulfed in flames at Newark Airport parking garage

A third fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday at a commercial building near Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick neighborhoods in Brooklyn, The New York Times reported. This was a five-alarm fire, but there were also no injuries reported.

It’s important to note that all three fires are not considered wildfires, but they grew because of high winds from the polar vortex. As long as there are very high winds in the region, these could help fuel fires that start. All three fires are under investigation.

However, there have not been any major wildfires in the region, so that’s a point of good news. Inciweb’s map of wildfires around the country show New York and New Jersey as being all clear today.

You might be interested to know that Google has a Public Advisory map which includes not only weather warnings, but warnings about fires as reported by Inciweb. None are currently listed. You can see the map by clicking on this link. A screenshot is below. Although helpful, Google’s Maps typically focus on wildfires. As you can see, there are no major wildfire warnings in the area. Everything is weather-related.

Google also has a Crisis Map with similar, but more detailed information here. This map is embeddable, but may not always be viewable below. If it’s not, try the link. These maps are helpful for when wildfires are in the region, but aren’t always so helpful for shorter-lived fires like the paper factory fire.

According to NIFC.gov, there are no current wildfires in the New Jersey/New York region to track.

So, the area is currently in the clear of major wildfires, but high winds could still help local house or car fires gain ground. Stay tuned to your local news for updates.