Nick Naydev: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Naydev, the 21-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington, has been banned from Royal Caribbean after he jumped from an 11th-floor balcony. The video of the jump was uploaded to Naydev’s Instagram account on January 12. At the time of writing the video has been viewed close to 100,000 times. The jump happened during a port stop in Nassau, Bahamas, the cruise was heading to Miami. The ship in question was the Symphony of the Seas.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Naydev Says He Doesn’t Want to Influence Others to Jump

In the Instagram comments, Naydev said that he was still drunk from the night before at the time of the jump. Naydev, in a subsequent photo, wrote, “What a start to 2019.” Naydev identified his friend, Konstantin Kryachun, as the cameraman. Speaking to KOIN, Naydev said that he was not allowed back on to the ship and was forced to buy a $200 plane ticket to Miami. Naydev told the station in a statement:

I am truly astonished at how this video has spread throughout the internet. I did not think this through before I jumped. My idea was this would be a good laugh for my friends and I would just swim back to shore and continue my vacation and never thought this would be this serious. When the security caught up with me they told me and my friends that we needed to pack our bags and leave the ship immediately and were not welcome on any of their cruise ships again. Local police in Nassau, Bahamas, were called in to pick us up from the ship, but fortunately the police thought the whole situation was amusing and did not proceed to file any legal actions. I jumped from the 11th floor and the height must have been well over 100ft. I just hope I don’t inspire anyone to try this because I don’t want to feel responsible for any injuries.”

2. Naydev Said He Couldn’t Sleep for 3 Days After the Jump Because of the Pain

In the Instagram comments, Naydev talked about the aftermath of the jump saying, “My feet were actually fine. It was my neck and tailbone that hurt. I was still drunk from the previous night. When I woke up, I just decided to jump. when I sobered up my back started hurting pretty bad. Could barely walk for 3 days and could barely sleep from the pain.” Naydev said a small boat gave him a ride back to the shore. The cruise line said in a statement, “This was stupid and reckless behavior and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again. We are exploring legal action.” In another comment, Naydev addressed the ban saying, “My whole group got kicked off and I got banned for life from any cruise.”

3. Naydev’s Cameraman Says the Group Were Just Trying to Make a Viral Video

Konstantin Kryachun told Yahoo Lifestyle that Naydev has “jumped from those kind of heights before, and we didn’t really care about the consequences with the cruise company. We just wanted to get a video of it and make it go viral.” On his Instagram story, Kryachun posted a video showing Naydev’s friends talking with cruise officials.

4. Naydev Is a Former Gymnastics Coach

According to Naydev’s Facebook page, he was born in Germany to Bulgarian parents who moved to the United States when he was three years old. Naydev is a graduate of Heritage High School in Vancouver and was a former coach at Naydenov Gymnastics in the area. There are videos on Naydev’s profile that show him jump from heights, on a jet ski and snowboarding.

5. Naydev’s Jump Came Around the Same Time a Teenager Died on a Royal Caribbean Cruise After Falling From an 8th Floor Balcony

The video was taken around the same time that a 16-year-old boy died after falling from the eighth-floor balcony of the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas while the ship was docked in Haiti. The teen had apparently been trying to enter his room through a balcony as he had lost his key. The victim has been named as Laurent Mercer, of the Wallis and Futuna Islands, a French colony in the South Pacific. The Sun Sentinel reports that Mercer and his family were in the middle of a seven-day family vacation in the Caribbean when the incident occurred.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side