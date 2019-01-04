Police Sketch of Jazmine Barnes’ Killer

This is the man witnesses say murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on 12/30 as her family drove on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy frontage road at Wallisville Road. Thin white man, 30's-40's, in a red pickup. Call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #JusticeForJazmine #hounews pic.twitter.com/URR3w2Wxbm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2019

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, working with the surviving sisters of Jazmine Barnes and witnesses, has created a composite sketch of the suspect that opened fire on a car filled with young girls and their mother Sunday morning near a Houston-area Wal-Mart.

Jazmine Barnes, 7, was shot and killed. Her mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, was shot in the arm and remains hospitalized.

Police sat with Barnes’ sisters, who witnessed their sibling get shot in the head, to get a better picture of what the girls believe the killer may look.

This is the man witnesses say murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on 12/30 as her family drove on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy frontage road at Wallisville Road. Thin white man, 30's-40's, in a red pickup. Call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #JusticeForJazmine #hounews pic.twitter.com/URR3w2Wxbm — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2019

A white male, thin build, between 30 and 40 years old.

“This is the man witnesses say murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on 12/30 as her family drove on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy frontage road at Wallisville Road. Thin white man, 30’s-40’s, in a red pickup. Call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #JusticeForJazmine #hounews”

Update regarding the shooting of #JazmineBarnes. This is the sketch of the suspected killer. #JusticeforJazmine https://t.co/CKFx1Ck7gB — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2019

Seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes was shot to death while riding in a car with her mother and sisters when a white man in a pickup truck pulled up next to them and began shooting. Jazmine was killed, her mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, sustained a gunshot wound to her arm. Her sisters survived.

This is a video of the truck the suspect was driving.

Do you recognize this truck? This is the truck of the suspect who fatally shot 7-year-old #JazmineBarnes. If you have any information call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews #JusticeForJazmine pic.twitter.com/8IKFb4SJ3S — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2019

Do you recognize this truck? This is the truck of the suspect who fatally shot 7-year-old #JazmineBarnes. If you have any information call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews #JusticeForJazmine

There is a $100,000 reward being offered to the person who supplies the information law enforcement needs to arrest and charge Jazmine’s killer.