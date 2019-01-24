How to Open Portable Safes in Resident Evil 2 Remake

There are a lot of zombies to kill, places to explore, and items to collect in the remake of Resident Evil 2. Even though some are returning from the 1998 version of the game, one new addition is portable safes. Hidden throughout the map, these safes typically contain important items that will help you solve other puzzles.

However, the portable safes will not be unlocked when you find them and will require the player to complete a small mini-game first. In order to unlock the safe, first put the item into your inventory and then inspect it. Move the safe around until you are given the “Examine” prompt and select this. You will now have eight buttons before you in two rows of four. Each of these buttons can only be pressed once and it’s your job to figure out what order they have to be pressed in.

When you select the right button the light at the top will go green and the button on the safe will remained pressed in. If you hit the wrong button the light will turn red and you’ll need to start from the beginning. This makes every safe a pretty easy process of elimination since you will never repeat the same number in a sequence.

For those struggling, we recommend assigning numbers to the eight buttons and writing down the combination as you figure it out. These are pretty simple puzzles once you get the hang of it, so don’t fret if you mess up a few times. Keep at it and eventually the contents will be all yours!

See Also