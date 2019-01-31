Reddit Down: Widespread Reports of Issues With the Site

Reddit is down, as of Thursday evening, eastern time, for thousands of users across the globe.

A number of users have seen the image below, which declares that Reddit’s CDN was unable to reach its server, currently.

Reddit support has not yet acknowledged the outage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Down Detector Has Received Over 2,000 Reports of Issues With Reddit in the Last Hour

Is @reddit down for you or was I bozo filtered? pic.twitter.com/LaCCJwjSvd — Chris Abraham (@chrisabraham) January 31, 2019

According to Down Detector, over 2,141 reports have been logged for Reddit issues in the last hour, 67% of which are website related and 32% are login related.

Down Detector reported that these issues have been taking place since 2:33 PM, EST. The outage map shows that a majority of the reports are taking place in the United States, particularly on the east coast, but that there are also some hot spots internationally, as well.

Of course, users have taken the opportunity to highlight the outage with memes and funny tweets. One user wrote, “Reddit is down I have no access to real internet”

Another user lamented, “The internet has broken”