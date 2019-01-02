Reward for Jazmine Barnes’ Killer at $60,000

After journalist and activist Shaun King spoke to the family of Jazmine Barnes, he took to Twitter. He wrote that Jazmine was shot in the head. He said it was a “deliberate murder.”

“He shot them, pulled closer and shot some more,” King wrote.

Then, King vowed that “on God,” he wouldn’t rest until her killer was caught and brought to justice.

As law enforcement is hunting her killer, her family and a community are grieving 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was shot to death while riding in a car with her mother and sisters Sunday morning in Texas.

A white man in a pickup truck pulled up next to them and began shooting. Jazmine was shot and killed. Her mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, sustained a gunshot wound to her arm. The killer is at large. He’s described as white, in his 40s, with a beard, wearing a red hoodie and driving a red pickup truck.

A Harris County Sheriff’s spokesman said they received a call about a shooting at around 7 a.m. Sunday. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Washington’s vehicle stopped on the side of the main lanes of a beltway and inside were the family; Washington and her daughters, Jazmine, two girls under 15 and a 6-year-old, who was injured possibly by shattered glass. The teens were physically unharmed.

But Jazmine was shot and died before paramedics could get her to a hospital.

The reward began at $25,000 and is now up to $60,000 for the person who provides information that leads to his capture.

King tweeted, “I am joining the search for her killer…”

“Listen. I have $35,000 in cash for the person who turns in the murderer of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. You can contact me confidentially. And I can give you the money without anyone knowing it was you. Contact me at shaunking@gmail.com or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.”

King and prominent civil rights lawyer S. Lee Merritt put up the reward.