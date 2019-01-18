Robert Cronin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert John Cronin, 33, is accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a young child. The 11-year-old victim gave birth in November of 2018 and police said a DNA test proved Cronin was the father.

Cronin acknowledges that the baby is his. But he denies assaulting the young girl. The victim and the baby are both being cared for by child protective services.

Cronin was arrested Monday, January 14, by Niskayuna Police in upstate New York. Niskayuna is located in Schenectady County, about 15 miles northwest of Albany, New York.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Cronin Claims the Child Became Pregnant After Coming in Contact With an Article of Clothing He Had Used to Masturbate

Robert Cronin was arrested by Niskayuna police after the department received a tip through a child abuse hotline. According to the criminal complaint, which we obtained from the Niskayuna Town Court and is embedded above, Cronin was accused of “engaging in sexual intercourse with another person who was less than thirteen years old” in either February or March of 2018. The child became pregnant and gave birth in November of 2018.

In an interview with ABC affiliate WTEN-TV, Cronin insisted that he had never touched the victim, whom police said he was acquainted with but did not specify as to their relationship.

Cronin claims he used an article of clothing to masturbate. His side of the story is that the girl handled the clothing and subsequently became pregnant after coming into contact with his bodily fluid.

He dismissed the idea that his claim of how the girl became pregnant is improbable. He told the reporter, “Not according to medical science. Not according to the people that deal with fertility treatments and artificial insemination.”

According to Fox News, Cronin is the father of five children. The mother is his fiancee.

2. Cronin Faces a Charge of Predatory Sexual Assault

Robert Cronin was arrested and booked into the Schenectady County Jail on Monday, January 14, 2019. He remained in custody without bond as of Friday, January 18.

He faces a charge of predatory sexual assault on a victim less than 13 years of age. Under New York law, it is a Class A felony and defined as such:

“A person is guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child when, being eighteen years old or more, he or she commits the crime of rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, aggravated

sexual abuse in the first degree, or course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, as defined in this article, and the victim is less than thirteen years old.”

Cronin is also facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. A clerk with the Niskayuna Town Court said a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, January 18, but that it was unclear whether that would be postponed.

3. Cronin Spoke With Local Reporters From Jail: ‘I Don’t Want to be Known for a Crime I Did Not Commit’

WARNING: Our CBS6 investigation tonight is disturbing & not appropriate for children in the room. I spoke with Robert Cronin in Schenectady County Jail. He's accused of sexually assaulting a child, and he says that child gave birth to his baby. pic.twitter.com/YIJcjyHkZA — Emily DeFeciani (@CBS6_Emily) January 17, 2019

Robert Cronin told reporter Emily DeFeciani from local CBS affiliate WRGB-TV that he wanted to speak out from behind bars in order to declare his innocence.

During the jailhouse interview, Cronin appeared emotional and looked down at the table rather than at the reporter. He admits that he is the father of 11-year-old girl’s baby. But he has repeatedly denied abusing the victim.

“When I found out, everything around me just collapsed because I knew what this would lead to… I don’t want to be known for a crime I didn’t commit.”

4. Cronin Runs a Technical Support Company, According to his Linkedin Profile

Robert Cronin is the CEO of a technical support company called Tri-Edge Computer Specialist, according to his Linkedin profile. He reportedly started the business in 2011.

According to the company website, the technicians repair smartphones, computers, video game consoles, and televisions.

Between 2012 and 2015, Cronin says he worked for a company called Computer Answers. He bashed his former employer on Linkedin to explain why he left: “Left the company after the CEO performed a complete authority strip of all management which halted company growth, client work order resolutions, a regression in progress that caused the internal structure of the company to collapse.”

5. Cronin Reportedly Has Ties to Ohio & Online Record Show a Former Theft Charge

Robert Cronin writes on his Linkedin profile that he previously worked in Canton, Ohio, which is located in Stark County.

An online search of records brings up a theft charge in Stark County in 2007. The record shows it was a 5th-degree felony charge and that Cronin received probation after entering a No Contest plea.

Cronin does not appear to have any previous arrests or convictions in the state of New York.

READ NEXT: U.S. Marine Vet Who Is a Citizen Was Almost Deported by ICE: ACLU