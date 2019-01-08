Roberto Daniel Arroyo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Roberto Daniel Arroyo has been questioned by police after officers said he was caught on a home surveillance camera licking the intercom system. This occurred Saturday, January 5, in Salinas, California. Salinas is about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

The homeowners were not there but their children were sleeping inside. They called police after watching the footage. The Salinas Police Department said Arroyo could face misdemeanor charges.

Public Information Officer Miguel Cabrera confirmed to Heavy that police have been in contact with Arroyo and that he was known to them for prior arrests.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Cabrera: Arroyo Was Outside the House For Approximately Three Hours

A clip of the surveillance video was shared online by Live PD Watch Party. The Salinas Police Department is not releasing the full surveillance video at this time. But PIO Cabrera explained what occurred in a phone call with Heavy.

He explained that Arroyo, 33, first appeared on-camera around 2 a.m. He moved in and out of the shot until close to 5 a.m. He did not do anything violent or threatening. He also relieved himself in the front yard.

Cabrera said that it has been reported that Arroyo was licking the doorbell, but it was actually an intercom system that he was touching. The surveillance camera was attached to the home’s doorbell.

2. Salinas Police Officers Questioned Arroyo Following the Incident

The clarity of the surveillance footage made it easy to police to identify the suspect as Roberto Daniel Arroyo. He had been arrested by the department previously, so officers recognized him.

Cabrera confirmed that Salinas Police officers located Arroyo and questioned him following the late-night incident. He was not arrested.

The case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office. Prosecutors will decide whether to pursue charges, which could include prowling. A petty theft charge appears unlikely because it does not appear Arroyo took anything.

3. Arroyo Has at Least Three Prior Arrests in the County, Including for Being Under the Influence of Narcotics

Roberto Daniel Arroyo was familiar to Salinas Police. He has been arrested at least three times prior.

PIO Miguel Cabrera confirmed that Arroyo’s record included arrests for:

• Being Under the Influence of Narcotics

• Public Intoxication

• Resisting Arrest

Cabrera did not have the exact dates for those arrests.

4. Arroyo Was Described as ‘Transient’ & Does Not Have a Permanent Address in Salinas

PIo Miguel Cabrera confirmed to Heavy that Roberto Daniel Arroyo is 33 years old. It was not clear whether Arroyo was a native of the area.

Cabrera said that Arroyo has lived in several cities across the county. He does not have a permanent address. Cabrera described Arroyo as being “transient.”

5. The Homeowner Said She Was Able to Laugh About the Incident Because No One Was Hurt

WATCH: A man was caught on surveillance licking a doorbell in a #Salinas neighborhood. https://t.co/ekxx0ICaoC — KION News 5 46 (@KION546) January 7, 2019

The homeowner, Sylvia Dungan, spoke with CBS affiliate KION-TV following the incident. She said they made sure to clean off the front of their home. But she also expressed amusement. “You kind of laugh about it afterward because, technically, he didn’t harm anybody, he didn’t break anything.”

She added that she does appreciate having the surveillance system. Her children sleeping inside did not hear Arroyo, but the system sends an alert when it detects movement outside. “This just kind of reinforces how important it is to have security within your home.”

