Roger Stone Tells Tucker Carlson: This is About Silencing Me

Roger Stone spoke out on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight hours after he was arrested by FBI agents, brought before a federal judge with his hands shackled and indicted on several charges including making false statements and obstruction. Stone was taken into custody early in the morning on January 25, 2019, from his home in Fort Lauderdale.

Stone was released after posting $250,000 bond. He is expected to be formally arraigned in Washington, D.C. next week and said he would plead not guilty. You can read the entire indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller here.

Stone spoke to reporters after appearing in court. He was adamant that he would be “completely vindicated” and that he would never “bear false witness” against President Trump.

Here’s what you need to know.

Stone: ‘I Would Have Voluntarily Turned Myself In’

Roger Stone spoke about his arrest during his interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight. He stated that it was “disconcerting” that CNN had been aware that his arrest was imminent while his own attorney had not known about it.

Stone stressed that the show of force by the FBI agents had not been necessary. He said that he would have voluntarily turned himself in and insisted that he is not a flight risk.

Stone stated that he believes the indictment, which he referred to as “thin,” is part of a strategy to silence him. “There’s a war on alternative media… they’re trying to criminalize free speech.”

Stone also addressed the email exchanges referenced in the Mueller indictment. He said that when he and Steve Bannon emailed back and forth about the upcoming WikiLeaks releases, the information they were discussing was already public knowledge. Stone said he learned that WikiLeaks had obtained the stolen Clinton campaign emails after Julian Assange appeared on television, from the embassy in London, and announced that he had possession of them.

During the Fox News interview, Stone also alleged that Rick Gates or Steve Bannon could have potentially provided “false witness” against him in the Mueller investigation. He repeated again that he would not testify against President Trump.

Roger Stone: The Special Counsel’s Investigation Has Been ‘Financially Devastating’

Roger Stone also appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show just days prior to his arrest and indictment. Carlson began the segment by addressing the fact that just by being under investigation, Stone’s life had been upended.

He explained on the program, “This has been financially devastating. The leaks from the General – from the Special Counsel’s Office have devastated my private consulting business. In December, I lost my health and life insurance, unable to pay the premiums anymore. I had to sell my car. It was a 2006, but I had to sell it nonetheless. A small fund, I had put aside for the college education of my grandchildren, derived from my book sales, had to be liquidated. I am this close – I mean, in all honesty, I struggle to pay my lawyers first and foremost, pay my rent, pay my taxes. It is not a fun existence.”

Stone was allegedly unaware at this point that an indictment was coming. He described Robert Mueller as a “runaway Special Prosecutor who is accountable to no one.” Stone stated that the Special Counsel had “no evidence of Russian collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration, or any other illegal act in connection with the 2016 election. (The indictment filed January 25, 2019, does list multiple alleged pieces of evidence connecting Stone to WikiLeaks).

In that interview, Stone also stressed that he would never turn on President Trump. “No matter how much pressure they put on me, no matter what they say, I will not bear false witness against Donald Trump. I will not do what Michael Cohen has done and make up lies to lease the pressure on myself.”

Roger Stone is Accused of Lying to Congress About His Knowledge of WikiLeaks’ Plans to Release Emails Stolen From the Clinton Campaign

Roger Stone has faced scrutiny for more than two years for his alleged links to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Special Counsel alleges that Stone was aware that WikiLeaks had obtained emails, stolen by Russian hackers, from the Clinton campaign. According to the indictment, Stone communicated with a senior member of the Trump campaign and gave them a heads up about WikiLeaks’ plans to release those emails to the public.

He faces seven federal charges:

• Obstruction of Proceeding (1 count)

• False Statements (5 counts)

• Witness Tampering (1 count)

You can read through the entire indictment by clicking on the link below.

