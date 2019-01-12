Is a Russian Billionaire Threatening Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

Artem Klyushin is a Russian billionaire who serves as councilor to the Kremlin. Klyushin is a prolific social media user who likes to use Twitter to brag about his own exploits. Back in 2017, Klyushin took to Twitter to boast that Donald Trump would never have been elected president if not for him. You can see that tweet here:

Без моего вмешательства Трамп бы не победил 😂😂😂https://t.co/PuV7smlOPi pic.twitter.com/6zlnwlyo7y — АРТЕМ КЛЮШИН  (@ARTEM_KLYUSHIN) September 28, 2017

When you run Klyshin’s tweet through Google translate, it reads, “Without my intervention, Trump wouldn’t have won.” Then there’s a row of laughing-til-they-cry emojis.

Now, Klyushin is turning his eye to the Supreme Court. On Friday, Klyushin tweeted a photo of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When you have Google translate Klyshin’s tweet, it says, “The time has come to bring Ruth Ginsburg out of the Supreme Court judges. Ginzburg, the star of liberal jurisprudence, has been in the Supreme Court for 25 years. It’s time for her to rest.” Klyushin also tagged president Trump in the tweet.

Social Media Users Said They Had Already Alerted the FBI to the Possible Threat Against Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Many Twitter users were viewing Klyushin’s tweet as a thinly veiled threat against Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal whose health has been declining recently. Some Twitter users felt that Klyushin might be trying to actually harm the liberal justice — so they alerted the FBI.

The FBI’s office in Washington, DC didn’t immediately respond to a query from Heavy. But social media users said they had called the bureau’s field office and had been assured that the bureau is looking into the case. Agents apparently said they had already received many, many calls about the Russian tweet.

I called the DC office and the guy that answered said they are investigating, They have received a ton of calls. Nobody messes with RBG — Stacey (@nursegalmom) January 12, 2019

At least one Twitter user said they had reported Klyushin to Twitter itself. It wasn’t clear whether the site was planning to take any action on Klyushin’s account, but they tweeted back an acknowledgement that the complaint had been received.

Klyshushin Has Been Tweeting His Support for Trump’s Border Wall & In Favor of Trump’s Position on the Shut Down

Нынешний американский шатдаун уже стал самым длинным в истории страны. Парламент не хочет давать @realDonaldTrump $5,7 млрд на строительство стены с Мексикой потому, что считает, что это дорого. При этом потери от шатдауна уже достигли $3,6 млрд. Бро, ты держись там 😉 pic.twitter.com/aNGwYEZfpS — АРТЕМ КЛЮШИН  (@ARTEM_KLYUSHIN) January 12, 2019

A recent tweet from Klyushin — when run through Google translate — urges President Trump to stay the course on the government shutdown. “Bro, you stay there,” Klyushin urged the president. He wrote,” The current American Shatdown has already become the longest in the history of the country. Parliament does not want to give @realDonaldTrump$5.7 billion on the construction of the wall with Mexico because it believes that it is expensive. In this case, the losses from the rickety have already reached $3.6 billion. Bro, you stay there 😉.”

Klyushin also wrote that the Democrats weren’t leaving Trump much of a choice and that he might be forced to go to declare an emergency. The Russian billionaire said on Twitter, “This is why @realDonaldTrump he tries to exhaust all other possibilities before resorting to the emergency situation. But the Democrats just don’t leave him a choice 🤷🏻♂️”

Поэтома @realDonaldTrump и пытается исчерпать все другие возможности перед тем, как прибегнуть к чрезвычайному положению. Но демократы просто не оставляют ему выбора 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/QPWBd0NOjV — АРТЕМ КЛЮШИН  (@ARTEM_KLYUSHIN) January 10, 2019

Klyushin also applauded President Trump’s recent tweet saying that someday, Russia and the United States will have good relations again. The president tweeted that, although he’s always been very tough on Russia, “getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing.” In response, Klyushin put up a photo of two men, their faces painted with the US and the Russian flag. He added,

It’s time! Make America with Russia great Again! 🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸