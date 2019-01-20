Shameless Season 9 Cast Spoilers & Characters

Shameless, season nine returns to Showtime on January 20 at 9 p.m. EST. The second half of the season will feature seven episodes, bringing season 9 up to 14 episodes – the longest season yet.

The U.S. version of Shameless is based on the British Channel 4 comedy of the same name which aired from 2004 to 2013. The ninth season will air every Sunday for the next seven weeks until the season wraps up. This season, two of the show’s main characters Emmy Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher, and Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Fiona’s younger brother Ian, announced they were leaving the series.

Check out a recap of the first half of the season below and a detailed list of characters starring in the second half of season nine, but BEWARE! SPOILERS AHEAD.

For those who need a quick recap of season nine, checkout the synopsis, per Deadline, below:

In season nine, political fervor hits the South Side and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. A few highlights — Frank (Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn.

Season nine, episode seven, titled “Down Like the Titanic,” left off with Fiona in a bad place following a drunk-driving car wreck after she found out that her long-term boyfriend Ford was married. Fiona’s life is once again spiraling out of control, and she looks like she’s on a crash-course to falling back into season four-Fiona, who became a felon and sat in jail after her youngest brother Liam nearly overdosed on her cocaine.

Here’s what we know about the cast returning for the second half of season 9:

Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher

Emmy Rossum is returning for her final season as Fiona Gallagher, the leading matriarch of the Gallagher household. Fiona has been taking care of her siblings since she was a young teenager, since her bipolar mother and alcoholic father were never around. Fiona is facing some serious challenges this season, and is having a hard time getting back on her feet, forcing her to move back in with her family.

Jeremy Allen White as Lip Gallagher

Jeremy Allen White plays Lip, the next oldest Gallagher and a recovering alcoholic. Lip was on the path to a really successful future before he was kicked out of school for drunk and disorderly behavior. Season nine sees Lip continuing to attend AA classes and lead a sober lifestyle, attempt to adopt a young girl who was left in his care, and start dating a new woman.

Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallager

It is unclear how much screentime, if any, Cameron Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher will see for the second half of the season. Monaghan announced back in October that he was leaving the show, and that the sixth episode of season nine would be his last, so it unlikely that he will appear in the second half of the season, especially considering his character is serving time in prison for blowing up a van during his Gay Jesus stint. However, we wanted to add Ian in as a “just in case,” character, in the event that Fiona visits him in prison or he makes an appearance in the second half of the show.

Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher

Emma Kenney plays Debbie, the second Gallagher daughter, who is quickly growing up to take Fiona’s place as head of the family. While Fiona spirals deeper downward, Debs picks up the slack to make sure the bills are paid and the younger kids, including her own daughter who she had when she was a teen. She is a welder who was exploring the possibility that she might be gay earlier in season nine, so we will see what’s in store for Debs’ romantic life in the second half of the season.

Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher

Ethan Cutkosky plays Carl Gallagher, the second-to-youngest Gallagher child. Although Carl started as a major trouble-maker, he is trying to turn his life around after joining military school, which he became quite passionate about. Earlier in season nine, Carl became the savior of many elderly dogs he rescued from a kill shelter, showing a softer side to his usually-violent character. Now Carl is trying to get into West Point, with the help of his girlfriend Kelly.

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher

William H. Macy continues to play the alcoholic, law-breaking, hopeless father of the Gallagher crew, who has repeatedly proven that the brood of Gallagher kids would be better off without him. Season nine shows Frank falling for bipolar love interest Ingrid, whom he convinces to stop taking her meds and live the same carefree lifestyle that he does. Ingrid is a violent bipolar individual, so we expect Frank will end up with a stab wound or two this coming season.

Shanola Hampton as Veronica “V” Fisher

Shanola Hampton plays the lovely, sassy Veronica Fisher, Fiona’s best friend and neighbor and basically an extension of the Gallagher family. V and husband Kevin are at odds for part of season nine, as Kev wants to have another child and V isn’t on board. They eventually come to an agreement to adopt a son, so the second half of the season will likely cover the adoption process.

Steve Howey as Kevin Ball

Steve Howey plays the lovable goofball that is Kevin, V’s husband. As mentioned above, Kevin wants to have another child, but Veronica isn’t on board because she doesn’t want to go through the process of being pregnant once again, especially considering she carried twins for her first pregnancy. However, Kev finally gets his wish when V tells him that she’s willing to adopt so they can raise a son. It looks like Kevin and V continue running the bar in the second half of the season, while raising their twin daughters.

Other Actors Include Christian Isaiah, Katy Sagal, Jess Gabor & More

Christian Isaiah, who plays the youngest of the Gallagher children Liam, was bounced around from different schools throughout the first half of season nine. Unfortunately, he was kicked out of his private prep school after Frank slept with the majority of the mothers at the school and gave them all a cocktail of STD’s, and is now helping a kid in his public school pass his classes in exchange for protection from a tough girl who has a crush on him.

Reoccurring season nine characters also include Katy Sagal, who plays Frank’s bipolar love interest Ingrid, and Jess Gabor, Carl’s new military girlfriend Kelly. Plenty of other characters make appearances throughout the series, but the above mentioned actors are the main cast for the rest of season nine.

The episode premieres on Sunday, January 20, at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Tune in to keep up with the Gallagher household and all the shameless shenanigans that season nine has in store.

