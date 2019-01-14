Sinead Hagan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sinead Hagan is a married Texas corrections officer charged with having sex with two inmates, including at least one on video.

Hagan, 27, was arrested on January 2 after jail staff reported allegations that she had a sexual encounter with an inmate, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Just days after she was released on $10,000 bond, she was arrested and charged with having sex with another inmate after investigators discovered a video showing them having sex.

Hagan, the wife of a US Army soldier and a mother-of-two, is being held on $20,000 bond at the Hopkins County Jail.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jail Staff Reported Sinead Hagan Sex Allegations

Hagan, a Hopkins County correctional officer, came under investigation by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office after jail staffers became aware of allegations that she had sex with an inmate.

The Texas Rangers were immediately notified and launched an investigation.

During the course of the investigation, Texas Rangers found evidence that Hagan had sex with an unidentified inmate.

2. Hagan Was Charged With Having Sex With Inmate

Hagan was arrested on January 2.

She was charged with improper sexual relations with a person in custody.

She was released from jail a day later after posting $10,000 bond.

3. Hagan Was Re-Arrested Days Later After Video Showed Her Having Sex With Second Inmate

Just days later, Hagan was arrested again on December 2 after investigators who were looking for video evidence of the sexual encounter discovered a video showing her having a sexual encounter with a second inmate, Sheriff Lewis Tatum said in a press release.

“A second charge of Sexual Conduct/Intercourse with a Supervised Inmate has been file against Sinead Nichole Hagan, 27,” Tatum said in the release. “Video shows Hagan in a sexual encounter with a second inmate. The second charge was filed Thursday, January 10, 2019. The charges follow the same charge regarding a first inmate sexual encounter filed eight (8) days ago.”

According to the release, she was booked into Hopkins County Jail and is being held on $20,000 bond.

4. Hagan is Married to US Army Soldier & Has 2 Kids

Hagan is married to a US Army soldier named Cody, The Daily Mail reported.

Her Facebook profile shows photos of her with Cody in his uniform and the couple’s two children.

5. Hagan’s Arrest Comes Amid Spate of Prison Worker-Inmate Sex Allegations

Hagan’s arrest comes amid numerous other reports of prison workers having sex with inmates.

Last week, Georgia prison guard Durell Malik Roberson was arrested after he was caught on video having sex with an inmate.

On Friday, Wyoming prison worker Kimberly Belcher was arrested after helping inmate Richard Fountaine escape to Georgia from Wyoming’s Casper Re-Entry Center.

At least three female prison workers at the Casper Re-Entry Center have been convicted of having sex with inmates in just the past year.

