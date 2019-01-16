Steven Kasimow: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steven Kasimow is a Florida man who shot and killed his mother-in-law, prominent real estate agent Linda Marx, after blaming her for his marital woes, The Miami Herald reports.

Marx, 70, was found dead in front of Kasimow’s Miami-Dade home Monday. Hours later, Hollywood police found Kasimow, 52, dead in his car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Kasimow’s wife had asked for a divorce and Kasimow blamed Marx for his marital woes.

Both Kasimow and Marx were real estate agents. Marx, a prominent South Florida realtor, had celebrated her 70th birthday the night before her death.

1. Linda Marx Was Found Shot Dead Outside of Steven Kasimow’s Home

Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas told WPLG that officers found a 70-year-old woman dead in front of Kasimow’s home on Monday.

Officers found the woman inside her car in Kasimow’s driveway with gunshot wounds to her head. She was identified by family friends as Linda Marx.

“I came outside and I heard a helicopter and then I saw the son-in-law drive off,” a neighbor told WPLG.

2. Police Found Steven Kasimow Dead in His Car After Chase

Police say Kasimow took off in his black Mercedes-Benz and drove for several miles to Hollywood.

Miami-Dade police were able to contact him and traced his cellphone to a Hollywood street, The Miami Herald reported.

“He fled the scene and somehow police communicated with him by phone,” Hollywood police spokesman Christian Late told the outlet. “It pinged to Hollywood. He was just driving through the city.”

Hollywood police set up a perimeter and called in the SWAT team.

Once officers approached the car, they found Kasimow dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

3. Police Say Kasimow Blamed Marx After Her Daughter Asked for a Divorce

A police source told the Miami Herald that Kasimow’s wife, Aimee Marx Kasimow, “had asked for a divorce” prior to the shooting.

“The subject blamed the victim for their issues,” the source said.

“Basically, he found out he was getting divorced,” a family friend told WPLG. “He was unhappy with the divorce, and he shot his mother-in-law.”

4. Linda Marx Was a Prominent Real Estate Agent Who Turned 70 The Night Before Her Death

The Miami Herald reported that the South Florida real estate world was rocked by the news. Marx was described by the outlet as a retired “once-popular real estate agent whose face and pet dog adorned many a North Dade and Aventura bus bench.”

Marx earned her real estate broker license in 1980.

In 1996, she became a mortgage broker and two years later founded the Linda Marx Realty firm.

She had gone into semi-retirement, closing three sales last year.

Her Facebook page was filled with photos of her family and friends celebrating her 70th birthday at the Palm Restaurant on Sunday, the night before she was killed.

Marx lost her husband Paul in 2013. Her daughter Robyn died of breast cancer at 43 last October.

5. Steven Kasimow Was Also a Real Estate Agent

Like his mother-in-law, Kasimow was also a real estate agent.

Police say Kasimow stormed out of his home at around 5 pm Monday.

Marx went to confront him and Kasimow shot her dead in the driveway, police said.

