Steven Todhunter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steven Todhunter is an Alabama father charged with putting a toddler into a clothes dryer and turning it on, AL.com reports.

Todhunter, 25, was arrested by police in Alabaster last week. He was charged with aggravated child abuse.

He was also charged with domestic violence after police said he choked a woman until she lost consciousness.

It’s unclear if the child was his but The Daily Mail reported that Todhunter has a 3-year-old son and two other children.

Police said Todhunter placed the child in the dryer multiple times.

He was released from Shelby County Jail after posting $20,000 bond.

1. Steven Todhunter Put Toddler in Clothes Dryer, Police Say

Todhunter, a 25-year-old resident of Alabaster, Alabama was arrested on January 12, AL.com reported.

According to charging documents, Todhunter put a young child into a clothes dryer sometime between May 2017 and May 2018.

Todhunter sometimes turned the dryer on, police said in charging documents.

Police did not say what Todhunter’s relationship to the boy was or how old the child was but The Daily Mail reported that he has a 3-year-old son.

2. Todhunter Put The Boy in The Dryer Multiple Times

According to police, Todhunter put the boy in the dryer more than once.

“On numerous occasions Steven G. Todhunter placed the victim in the washing machine or dryer,’’ the warrant says.

“When the victim was placed in the drying, (the suspect) would close and secure the door with a chair, and sometimes turn the dryer on,” police said.

The victim also told police that Todhunter put him inside a washing machine and threatened to turn it on.

“The water is going to be very hot,” Todhunter told the boy, according to the victim.

3. Todhunter is Also Charged With Choking a Woman Until She Passed Out

Along with the child abuse charge, Todhunter was charged with felony domestic violence.

Police say that during the same dates as he is accused of abusing the child, he held a woman against a wall and choked her until she lost consciousness.

Police did not say what his relationship was to the woman.

4. Todhunter Had Previous Child Abuse Charges

Todhunter has a past criminal record that includes child abuse charges, The Daily Mail reported.

Todhunter is now charged with aggravated child abuse of a child under 6, which is a Class A felony in Alabama.

The domestic violence charge is a Class B felony that carries up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

He was released from Shelby County Jail on January 13 after posting $20,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court in early February.

5. Todhunter’s Facebook Profile Says He Just Started a Relationship

Todhunter’s Facebook profile shows him with two children, a young boy and a little girl. According to reports, he has three children.

His Facebook page says that he started a relationship with an unnamed person on October 6, 2018.

According to the page, Todhunter attends Evangel Classical Christian School.

He previously attended Tuscaloosa Fire College, the page says.

