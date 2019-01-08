How to Watch Stormy Daniels Fold Laundry in Her Underwear

If you're looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live. https://t.co/GhMowscZMP — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 8, 2019

President Trump is due to deliver remarks about the border wall tonight at 9PM, eastern time. As the clock ticked closer to the time of the speech, some social media users began to gripe. On Twitter, the hashtag #BoycottTrumpPrimeTime quickly started trending. Democrats, lefties, and other opponents of Trump tweeted their vows to speech and watch just about anything else.

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she once had a tryst with Trump, offered an alternative to the president’s speech. Daniels took to Twitter and wrote, “If you’re looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live.”

GLAAD Tweeted a List of Shows to Watch Instead of the President’s Speech

With #BoycottTrumpPrimeTime trending, it looks like y'all need something else to watch tonight. 🤔 Here are our suggestions of TV shows, movies and other content that lift up the voices of marginalized people. 📺 THREAD. — GLAAD (@glaad) January 8, 2019

GLAAD, an NGO which advocates for the rights of LGBT individuals, tweeted a list of suggested TV shows which it said would be “uplifting” — the implication is that the president’s speech at 9pm will NOT be uplifting. GLAAD’s list included One Day at a Time, which is available on Netflix, and NBC’s Superstore. The NGO also recommended a range of movies featuring LGBT characters.

And the organization ‘People for Bernie’ urged Bernie Sanders supporters to boycott the president’s speech but to turn on their TVs in time to catch the Vermont senator’s response to Trump’s remarks. The group wrote, .@SenSanders will deliver a response to Trump’s address tonight. Live and on the internet! #BoycottTrumpPrimeTime but tune in for Bernie! Add his account to your notifications! (Sanders is expected to start speaking at around 9:30pm, ET. His speech will also be available via Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook Live.)

Other Twitter users said they plan to boycott Trump’s speech because they expect it to make them angry (“In an effort to curb my rage-tweeting, I will #BoycottTrumpPrimeTime,” wrote one Twitter user). Others compared watching the speech to getting wisdom teeth pulled; many complained that the major TV networks plan to put Trump’s speech on air without fact-checking the president’s claims.

But Trump’s critics weren’t the only ones using the #BoycottTrumpPrimeTime hashtag. Some of the president’s supporters took to Twitter to say they support Trump and are looking forward to watching his address. One wrote, “#BoycottTrumpPrimeTime I will be watching my President and yours

