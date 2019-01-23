SunTrust Bank Shooting: ‘Several People Down’ in Sebring, Florida

Police have responded to a shooting at a SunTrust Bank branch in Sebring, Florida. According to WFLA-TV, there are “several people down” after shots were fired during an active shooter situation at the bank. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says the suspected gunman has surrendered after barricading himself inside the bank.

Authorities have not said how many people were injured or if anyone was killed during the incident, which began Wednesday afternoon. Police swarmed the bank and surrounded the building, shutting down the road in the area. At least two schools in the neighborhood were put on lockdown as a precaution. There were reports of a hostage situation inside the bank, but police did not immediately confirm if the suspect was holding anyone inside the building before he came out willingly and was taken into custody.

“At approximately 12:36 p.m. today, the Sebring Police Department responded to the SunTrust Bank at 1901 US 27 South in Sebring,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “A subject contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. SPD officers and deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and established a perimeter. After negotiations to try to get the barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, the HCSO SWAT team entered the bank and continued the negotiations. The suspect eventually surrendered to the HCSO SWAT team.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted, “Spoke to both Sheriff Paul Blackman and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the tragic shooting in Sebring and offered all the support they may need. Casey and I are praying for the victims and their families.”

The Situation Was Under Control by About 2:40 p.m. & Police Plan to Release More Details at a Press Conference

SEBRING POLICE: Responded to SunTrust Bank around 12:30pm after a man said he fired off a gun & took on hostages. The suspect eventually surrendered w/ officers now saying there is no danger. Still working to learn how many victims involved. @WPBF25News credit: highlands news sun pic.twitter.com/An8uY7jT7G — Anthony Kustura (@anthonykustura) January 23, 2019

The sheriff’s office added, “The situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area. US 27 continues to be closed in both directions from Golfview Drive to Lakeview Drive.”

Police issued the statement saying that the situation was confined to the bank and under control about 2:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced there will be a press conference to provide updates on the situation at 4:30 p.m.

The suspect has not been identified yet.

A Vehicle Appears to Have Driven Through the Front of the Bank Building

“I know there have been multiple people shot. These are civilians injuries and I’m not going into any more into that,” Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell told NBC News.

Elwell wrote on Facebook, “Getting more information now — none of it is good.”

WHAT WE KNOW

Sebring SunTrust shooting: ▶️ Suspect called dispatch to report shots fired

▶️ Several injured, extent of injuries unclear

▶️ SWAT tried negotiating w/ suspect

▶️ Suspect surrendered when SWAT entered bank

▶️ @HighCoSheriff holding 4:30 news conference@10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/i8de0l9vxl — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) January 23, 2019

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, tweeted, “Absolutely horrific events in Sebring today. I have reached out to Sheriff Blackman to offer continued support of my law enforcement officers who immediately responded to the scene. Please keep this community in your prayers.”

PHOTOS: 'Several down' after reports of armed person inside Sebring bank https://t.co/TTIwWWRxDO (Photos courtesy Highlands News-Sun) pic.twitter.com/lqQ970GaoD — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 23, 2019

According to WPTV, the front of the SunTrust Bank branch appears to be blown out and there is possibly a car inside the building.

#UPDATE: There appears to be a car inside the SunTrust Bank in Sebring. LIVE COVERAGE HERE: https://t.co/ppBevhWacs pic.twitter.com/AaDSJnlvhs — WPTV (@WPTV) January 23, 2019

A reunification point has been set up for those whose loved ones were involved in the incident, the sheriff’s office said. “Co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust branch during today’s incident should go to Inn on the Lakes. ONLY co-workers and family members please,” the message on the sheriff’s office website stated.

Authorities Are Still Investigating & SunTrust Bank Officials Said They Will ‘Take Care of Everyone Affected

BREAKING: Police in Sebring, Florida are investigating a shooting at bank. After hostage negotiations, the suspect surrendered to the SWAT team. We will continue to distribute elements on Newsource as we get more information.

RE-81WE

RE-85WE

RE-84WE pic.twitter.com/RPKEyaPJDM — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) January 23, 2019

Sebring, located in Highlands County in central Florida, is a city of about 10,000 people. It is located about two hours south of Orland. SunTrust Bank is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and has 1,400 branches across the southeastern United States.

“We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected,” said Sun Trust’s Chief Communications Officer Sue Mallino said in a statement to CNN. “We will provide more information as soon as we can.”

Schools in the area have returned to normal status. The Kindergarten Learning Center and Fred Wild Elementary were both previously put on “controlled campus” status, authorities said.

“All Controlled Campuses have been lifted. There was never an immediate threat to a school. Student safety will always be our first priority and we thank you for your patience with any delays in dismissals,” the School Board of Highlands County said on Facebook. “PLEASE NOTE that buses may be delayed as there is significant traffic congestion in the Sebring area as a result of the road closure.”

Sebring Mayor John Shoop told WTSP-TV that the situation appears to have started as a bank robbery. The Sebring Police Department responded to the scene along with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, including its SWAT team. Other local police departments responded along with county and local fire and ambulance services.

The FBI has said it is coordinating with local authorities and will be responding to the bank. “The FBI is in coordination with local law enforcement agencies regarding a shooting at a Sun Trust Bank branch in Sebring, Florida,” the FBI said in a statement.

