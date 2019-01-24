Theodore Liaw: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Theodore Liaw is a tech CEO who is suing United Airlines for allegedly covering up an incident that he claims “nearly resulted in the loss of all life aboard.”

Liaw filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing the airline of covering up what really happened on a flight last year from Chicago to London that was forced to make an emergency landing in Goose Bay, Canada after the windshield shattered. The airline claimed a bird struck the windshield, forcing passengers to stay onboard for eight hours while a replacement flight arrived, Fox News reported.

But Liaw claims one of the pilots told him it could not have been a bird because “there’s nothing alive at 40,000 feet.” The pilot blamed a United mechanic for over-torqueing the bolts on the window.

If the last layer of the windshield had broken, the suit says, both pilots would have been sucked out and all passengers “would have been doomed.”

“United has been lying to everyone about what happened,” the suit claims.

United says they are still investigating the incident.

1. United Flight 931 Was Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Windshield Shattered

On October 27, 2018, United Flight 931 from Chicago to London was forced to make an emergency landing in Goose Bay, Canada after the windshield shattered.

“Utter silence filled the plane, as the various passengers gripped their arm-rests with white knuckles during this episode. Many aboard thought they were going to die,” Liaw’s lawsuit says.

“The injured and shocked passengers were then left to stew on board the plane for 8 hours, without any relief, until a replacement airplane arrived from New York to continue their journey,” the complaint added.

2. Airline Blamed ‘Bird Strike’

Liaw accused United of “fabricating” an excuse for the accident.

“Insultingly, United soon fabricated an excuse for this accident,” his lawsuit said. “It instructed its customer support personnel to explain to customers that a ‘bird hit the windshield’ – an utterly preposterous story for numerous reasons, especially given that no birds live or fly at that altitude.”

Liaw included a photo of the damaged cockpit windshield, The New York Post reported, showing that two of the three reinforced layers of glass were “completely compromised.”

“Courageously, Flight 931’s co-pilot quickly pushed his weight against what was left of the third and last layer of the cockpit window, which may have prevented the entire window from breaking during the descent to Goose Bay,” the lawsuit says.

3. Liaw Says Pilots Disputed The Airline’s Claims

Liaw said in the lawsuit that if the final layer of glass had shattered, “both pilots would have likely been sucked out of the plane and Flight 931’s passengers would have been doomed.”

He says the pilots told him that “everyone on board would have either died from the impact or would have quickly frozen to death in the cold ocean.”

“Nothing struck Flight 931 in the air. There was no bad weather. Under such ordinary flight conditions, cockpit windows for a Boeing 767-300 do not break of their own accord,” the suit claims.

“As it turned out, the cause of the shattered cockpit window was the negligence of a United airplane mechanic. That mechanic had over-torqued the bolts of the cockpit window while the plane was on the ground,” the complaint says.

4. United Offered Stranded Passengers $500 Voucher

Liaw says the airline offered each passenger a $500 voucher to “to let bygones be bygones” and release of liability.

Liaw did not take the offer, he says.

Liaw says he suffered bodily injury and severe stress from the incident and is seeking “fair compensation from United from his close brush with death,” which he blamed on the airline’s negligence.

United spokesperson Erin Benson told The New York Post, “At United, safety is our top priority and we diverted the aircraft due to an issue with the cockpit window. The aircraft landed safely, and we are continuing to investigate this matter. Due to the pending litigation, we’re unable to comment further.”

5. Liaw Says He Now Has Fear of Flying Despite Having Flown 1 Million Miles

Liaw, the CEO of customer service relations center NexRep, said in his lawsuit that despite having flown some 1 million miles, he now has a fear of flying because of the incident.

During two recent short flights, the lawsuit said, he “experienced nausea, anxiety, dizziness, and sleepiness.”

“He is doing his best to treat his condition with therapy, but if it does not abate, his entire career might be in jeopardy,” it added.

