Tomi Lahren & Cardi B Spar on Twitter

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren made headlines after she got into an online spat with Cardi B over the rapper’s stance on President Trump and the border wall. After Cardi B put out a series of tweets about the government shutdown and the women’s march, Lahren took to social media to attack her, writing, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020”.

Cardi B fired back, tweeting, “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.” Lahren replied, “I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall.”

Cardi B responded, “You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

Tomi Lahren is no stranger to controversy; the 26 year old political commentator is known for her strong views on issues like immigration, national security, and second amendment rights; she describes herself as someone who refuses to pull any punches on hot-button issues. Lahren is a vocal supporter of fracking and has called climate change a “myth;” she also stirred up controversy when she criticized Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem while he was a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lahren, who was born and raised in South Dakota, joined Fox News in 2017. She has faced sharp criticism from both the left and the right in recent years. Here’s what you need to know:

Lahren Claims Glenn Beck Fired Her After She Went Public About Her Pro-Choice Views

Back in 2017, Lahren was working for Blaze TV, which is owned by conservative commentator Glen Beck. In March of 2017, Lahren appeared on The View and, during her appearance, explained that she is pro-choice. Lahren said that since she believes in small government and individual rights, she also believes in legal abortion. “You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” Lahren said.

She later explained that she didn’t mean to “glorify” abortion, but that she believed the government shouldn’t get involved in the issue. “Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate,” Lahren wrote.

Lahren faced a strong backlash from conservatives after expressing her views on abortion. Days after her appearance on The View, the Blaze told Lahren she was suspended indefinitely from her job. Lahren soon filed a lawsuit against Blaze and against Glenn Beck, claiming that Blaze TV had retaliated against her because of her views on abortion. The two sides eventually reached a settlement.

Trump Called Lahren a ‘Truly Outstanding & Respected Young Woman’ After a Crowd Taunted the Fox News Contributor

In May 2018, Lahren was eating brunch with her parents in a restaurant in Minneapolis. She said that in the middle of her meal, a young woman suddenly approached her table and threw a glass of water at her. Then the woman and a group of other young people started chanting profanities at her.

Lahren discussed the experience on Fox and Friends. Afterwards, President Trump tweeted out his support for her, writing, “Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!”

Lahren thanked the president for his words in a Facebook post, writing, “To all the girls who follow and look to me as a source of inspiration, don’t let what happened to me discourage you from speaking your mind and being your authentic self. Bullies win when we start giving them our energy. Take that energy and let it fuel you! Thanks for all the love and support from Donald J. Trump and even my usual critics. It means a lot to me!”

Lahren worked briefly as a senior communications adviser with Great America Alliance, a nonprofit group that rallies grassroots support for President Trump.