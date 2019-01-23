Fox’s Tomi Lahren Opens Up About Her Feud With Cardi B

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren went on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, where she was asked about her recent Twitter feud with rapper Cardi B. You can see the video of Lahren discussing her feud with Cardi B here.

Lahren told Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy that she felt “troubled” by the fact that Cardi B had threatened violence against her — especially since, she said, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez had “applauded and encouraged” the rapper’s violent tweet.

Lahren was talking about a tweet in which Cardi B threatened to “dog walk” or in other words brutally beat her. All of this got started when Cardi B put up a video of herself criticizing the government shutdown and blaming it all on President Trump. Tomi Lahren, a vocal Trump supporter, tweeted, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020”. That’s when Cardi B tweeted back that she would “dog walk” Lahren.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez waded into the fray at this point, tweeting, “Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted? They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter.”

Lahren Says There’s a ‘Double Standard’ Allowing the Left to Threaten Violence Without Consequences

Tomi Lahren told Fox & Friends that Ocasio Cortez — and others on the left — were applauding and encouraging Cardi B’s threats on social media. Lahren presented the Ocasio Cortez tweet as an example of what she calls the “double standard” that allows people on the left to threaten violence. She said, “I’m not surprised at anything Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says but again I’m also impressed the way the left does the mental gymnastics to justify it. Listen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on an almost daily basis says that Trump supporters and President Trump himself incite violence and then she goes and applauds and encourages a tweet by a rapper who threatens physical violence against me. Again, this is the double standard at play. It’s not just rappers, it’s not just trolls on Twitter – these are elected representatives who are endorsing and saying the same thing. So, you know it’s really puzzling and troubling.”

Nobody has actually committed violence against Tomi Lahren; her feud with Cardi B took place entirely over social media. But she described the whole incident as an example of “hypocrisy” and “double standard,” saying,

“can you imagine if I would threaten to dog walk Cardi B or anyone else for that matter as a conservative, as a Trump supporter. I would never get away with that but they’re able to do it and the left applauds it. Now again if you look through my Final Thoughts that I did the other day on FOX Nation or you just look at my Twitter you can see that there are leftists with verified accounts who are not only laughing at the fact of me being ‘dog walked’ – they’re tweeting out memes showing me in a leash and a collar with Cardi B walking me and beyond that, they are actually saying yeah she would hurt you, she would beat you up – I wish we could start a GoFundMe page so we can watch your teeth get knocked out. These aren’t just internet trolls, these are people with verified blue check marks on Twitter. Double standard all day long.”