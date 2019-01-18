Torbjorn Kettlewell stabbed his ex-wife Kelly Franklin to death after she refused to have a threesome with him and his lover Julia Wass, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say Kettlewell plotted the murder with Wass, The Daily Mail reported. The prosecutor said that Kettlewell stabbed Franklin more than 30 times before Wass drove him away from the scene.

Wass later returned to the scene and told officers what happened but did not mention her role in the plot.

The prosecutor said that Kettlewell stabbed Franklin after she refused to have a threesome shortly after they broke up.

Kettlewell had three children with Franklin. He legally changed his name from Ian to Torbjorn after his favorite character in the video game Overwatch.

Kettlewell and Wass pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

1. Torbjorn Kettlewell Stabbed Kelly Franklin More Than 30 Times, Police Say

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, stabbed Kelly Franklin more than 30 times on a street in Hartlepool, the court heard Wednesday.

Kettlewell has denied murdering Franklin, with whom he had three children, the BBC reports.

Kettlewell and Franklin had been together since they were teenagers.

Prosecutors say Kettlewell was angry after he and Franklin split.

On August 3, at around 9 pm, he “hunted” Franklin down and stabbed her to death in front of a terrified crowd.

2. Julie Wass Plotted Murder & Drove Kettlewell AWay, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say Kettlewell’s lover, neighbor Julie Wass, 48, plotted the murder with Kettlewell and drove him away from the crime scene.

Police said Wass drove Kettlewell to Trimdon where he could destroy his phone.

A witness told police that Kettlewell shouted “get me out of here” as Wass revved the engine before driving off.

After the murder, the prosecutor said Wass returned to the scene and through tears told police that she witnessed the stabbing.

She was filmed on a police body camera telling an officer that Kettlewell may harm a social worker.

“He has always sworn down if he ever killed Kelly he would go for the social worker,” she told the cop.

Wass failed to mention that she had been with Kettlewell most of the day and drove him from the scene, the prosecutor said.

“It is also apparent that Julie Wass immersed herself in the relationship with Mr. Kettlewell and Kelly Franklin, not just by sleeping with him, she seems to have been completely in his thrall,” the prosecutor said.

3. Murder Happened After Franklin Refused Threesome With Kettlewell and Wass, Prosecutors Say

The prosecutor said that Kettlewell was “obsessed” with coercing Franklin into a threesome with him and Wass.

“He spent his life surrounded by expensive computer equipment, drinking, gaming, and perhaps more concerningly trying to draw Kelly into his sexual fantasies involving other women,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor added that Kettlewell had sent many abusive Facebook messages obsessing over whether Franklin had a new partner even though he was having sexual relationships with other women.

4. Kettlewell Was an ‘Abusive’ Father Who Shot Child in the Face With Air Rifle

Prosecutors said Kettlewell lost custody of his three children after he shot one of them in the face with an air rifle.

Franklin tried to cover for him after the incident, the prosecutor said.

Social workers got involved and had “particular concerns about Mr. Kettlewell’s coercive and psychologically abusive behavior towards Kelly,” the prosecutor told the court.

5. Kettlewell and Franklin Split a Year Earlier

Kettlewell, who legally changed his name from Ian to Torbjorn after his favorite character in the Overwatch video game, split from Franklin in 2017.

According to the prosecutor, Franklin was helped by a domestic abuse charity and took parenting classes to get custody of her children back.

The prosecutor said Kettlewell was furious at Franklin because she was “moving on with her life”.

“We say this is a classic and terrible case of a defendant who decided ‘if I cannot have her then nobody else will,'” the prosecutor said.

