Travis Geddes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Geddes is a Utah man who police believe killed girlfriend Sarah Hawley before killing himself in a grisly murder-suicide at their Sugar House home, The Deseret News reports.

Geddes, 30, and Hawley, a 27-year-old resident at the University of Utah School of Medicine, were found shot dead at their home Sunday.

Police believe Geddes killed Hawley before turning the gun on himself.

According to Hawley’s Facebook page, they had been in a relationship since at least 2014.

Police say they had no record of any domestic violence reports regarding the couple in the past.

1. Travis Geddes & Sarah Hawley Were Found Dead in Their Home

Geddes and Hawley were found shot dead Sunday inside their Sugar House home, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Police were called to the house after a neighbor heard a woman screaming and believed there was a burglary.

Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer told The Deseret News that the couple had lived together for a while.

Police said the couple is not originally from Utah. When officers found the bodies they notified their families out of state.

Hawley’s Facebook page was filled with photos of the couple hiking and enjoying the outdoors.

2. Police Believe Geddes Killed Hawley

Police believe Geddes killed Hawley first and then killed himself.

Police did not specify a motive or any other details.

Police said they had no record of any domestic complaints about the couple in the past.

3. Geddes and Hawley Had Been Together Since 2014

Police said the couple had been living together for a while.

According to Hawley’s Facebook page, she and Geddes have been in a relationship since at least 2014.

Geddes recently graduated from the University of California, San Francisco Medical School.

4. Sarah Hawley Just Started Her Residency After Graduating Med School

Hawley was murdered just months after she began a residency at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

“Today, University of Utah mourns the tragic loss of one of our bright young family medicine residents, Sarah Hawley, MD. Dr. Hawley was a first-year resident who was focusing on continuing her studies in family and preventive medicine,” the University said in a statement Monday.

According to her University of Utah bio, Hawley is from San Francisco and “absolutely anything outdoors, such as camping, backpacking, white water rafting, and most notably bird and tree identification.”

“Sarah made it a priority to stay in touch with her family, constantly talking about them and always mentioning her love of family,” said Dr. Brian Vukelic, Hawley’s residency adviser, in a statement. “At the same time, she was excited about the opportunities Utah offered to her, particularly the ability to spend time doing all the outdoor activities she loved so much. Sarah was friendly, fantastic and hardworking. She always gave everything her all.”

5. Colleague’s Remember Hawley’s ‘Passion of Providing Care to Women & Children’

Colleagues told The Salt Lake Tribune they were unaware of any relationship problems Hawley was having.

“You don’t know what people are struggling with in their day-to-day lives, and all we can say is that we hope that someday, somehow we can actually develop a system in society where people with intense anger can get help, rather than turning it on someone they love,” said Catherine Lucey, vice dean of education at the UC-San Francisco’s School of Medicine.

“Regardless of whether this was a one-time thing or a longtime thing, this is really toxic anger that led to the loss of this really remarkable woman from our lives,” she said.

Kolawole Okuyemi, Hawley’s department chairman, said that the young doctor moved to Utah to “to continue her passion of providing care to women and children in underserved communities. Her adventurous spirit and love of learning will be missed by all those who knew her.”

According to her Utah University bio, she “fell in love” with the U. “when she realized that the program combined excellent training opportunities in maternal and child healthcare with a set of faculty and residents who are as excited about learning and living in the beautiful mountains of Salt Lake City as she is.”

“Dr. Hawley always did a great job of connecting with her patients and understanding where they were coming from,” said Michael Good, Dean of the University’s School of Medicine, in the statement. “She treated the whole person, and patients were always appreciative of her approach.”

