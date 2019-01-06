Major Twist in the Jazmine Barnes Shooting With ‘Persons of Interest’ in Custody

A major twist in the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is breaking as the Harris County Sheriff says it has “persons of interest” in custody. The sheriff has promised details will be forthcoming. But local media is saying the alleged killer is not white and the slaying may have been gang-related.

The Jazmine Barnes Homicide investigation has taken a new direction. Detectives are in the process of interviewing persons of interest. More details will be released as soon as possible. #hounews #JusticeForJazmine pic.twitter.com/iouadEvQHW — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 6, 2019

Fox 26 in Houston is reporting that the person in custody, as well as another possible suspect being talked to, are not white, as the family has identified the shooter, rather are black and the shooting may be related to gang activity.

The news station says it has spoken to “multiple sources” who say “a suspect is in custody” with a second suspect possible. The station is reporting that “the alleged shooter is black, not white, and also that the shooting may have been gang-related.”

Multiple sources say a suspect is in custody in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, along with a possible second suspect. Sources say the alleged shooter is black, not white. and also, the shooting may have been gang-related.https://t.co/dVqFI6be5G — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) January 6, 2019

A police sketch of the suspect was created based on interviews with the witnesses; the daughters of LaPorsha Washington, 30, who were in the car Sunday morning in Cloverleaf, Texas when, they said, a white man in his 40s pulled up alongside their car and began firing. Washington was hit in the arm. Her daughter, 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes was shot in the head and died.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued alerts for the white male said to be driving a red pickup truck. The murder of the girl has drawn international interest and had celebrities, sports stars, activist and other public figures demand justice for Jazmine.

A $100,000 reward has been offered in the case.

This is a developing story.