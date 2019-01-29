WATCH: Man Punches Two Women at LA Hot Dog Stand

An unidentified man punched two women at a hot dog stand in Los Angeles, and now police are trying to determine his identity. The initial video was shared on Facebook by Mike Watson, a relative of one of the two women in the video. You can watch Watson’s video, which he shared on January 27, below.

Watson wrote on a public Facebook post that the worst part wasn’t the man who hit the two women, but the people who laughed and cheered while the man was punching them. He said that both women had to go to the ER, and no one helped them or asked if they were OK after the man ran from the scene. He said even a bouncer who was watching didn’t intervene.

Here is part of what Watson wrote:

I don’t know what this world is coming to, or who is raising our next generation of young men. For a crowd of men to sit back and not only watch, but film two girls get beat on by a 6’ 250 lb guy. My family and I are disgusted to say the least. This video starts when the guy is throwing a 5’ 90lb girl to the ground. Meanwhile, the crowd of next generation men stand back and hoop and holler as if they are watching an MMA fight! But wait, there is one brave person that comes to her defense with her hands down yelling for him to leave her alone … who he punches in the face. He socked them both in the face not once, but MULTIPLE times, some of which were not caught on film.