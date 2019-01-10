WATCH: Chicago Woman With Concealed Carry License Shoots Robber

Chicago police are investigating after a 25-year-old woman shot and killed a man who was reportedly trying to rob her. The confrontation happened on January 8, 2019, around 5:45 in the morning. The woman, whose name has not been made public, was waiting for a bus at 103rd and Wallace in the Fernwood neighborhood. She was reportedly on her way to work.

The drug store located across the street was equipped with a surveillance camera. The video, obtained by WLS-TV and embedded above, shows the woman standing alone at the bus stop. It skips ahead a few frames; you then see the man running around the corner as the woman sits on the ground. She then stands and runs down the street in the opposite direction.

The video obtained by the local TV stations does not include the struggle between the alleged robber and the woman. We have reached out to the Chicago Police about whether they plan to make the full video public.

The woman told police that the man who approached her, identified as 19-year-old LaAvion Goings, had a gun. He allegedly told her he was going to rob her. But the woman, who police said had a concealed carry license, was also armed. She pulled out her own weapon and shot Goings in the neck. At some point, she was knocked to the ground. Police said Goings took the woman’s gun and ran away. It’s unclear what he did with the two guns; investigators said they have not been able to find either of the weapons.

Police apprehended Goings nearby, near the train tracks. Goings was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Herald & Review newspaper reported that Goings was arrested in June of 2018 along with his father during a drug raid. He was reportedly accused of attacking a police officer during the raid and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer. We have reached out to Chicago PD for more information.

CBS Chicago spoke with neighbors who praised the woman for taking action. Resident Breona Holmes commented that “crazy stuff like that happens out here every day” and said the woman had defended herself. Another neighbor, Gator Sidney, called the woman a hero and said he felt no sympathy for the alleged robber. WLS-TV also spoke with residents who echoed those sentiments.

