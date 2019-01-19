Women’s March 2019 Near Me: Locations & Times for Sister Marches

Despite the controversy surrounding the Women’s March this year, there will still be hundreds of Women’s March 2019 events across the country, all supporting the main Women’s March event in Washington, D.C.

The Women’s March website was having some security certificate issues the night before the big event. If you can’t access the site, some of this information may be helpful to you.

The main Washington D.C. event will meet at the Freedom Plaza on January 19 at 10 a.m. at 1455 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

The following events are listed on the Women’s March official Facebook page. These are listed in alphabetical order by city name.

Women’s March in Charleston, West Virginia: January 19 at 12 p.m. Eastern at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E. So far more than 5,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook.

Women’s March in Cleveland, OH: January 19 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern at the Cleveland Public Square. So far more than 4,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook.

Women’s March in Columbus, OH: January 19 at 11 a.m. Eastern at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park.

Women’s March in Detroit, MI: January 19 at 9 a.m. Eastern at the Charles H. Wright Museum. So far more than 13,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook.

Women’s March in Hartford, CT: January 19 at 1 p.m. Eastern at the Connecticut State Capitol. So far more than 8,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook.

CANCELED: Women’s March in Madison, Wisconsin: January 19 at 11 a.m. Eastern at 23 N. Main St. in Dayton, Ohio. So far more than 3,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook, but this event was canceled due to weather.

Women’s March in Montpelier, VT: January 19 at 10 a.m. Eastern at the Vermont State House. So far more than 8,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook.

Women’s March Rally in New York, NY: January 19 at 10 a.m. Eastern at Foley Square. So far more than 41,000 have RSVP’d.

Women’s March in Oakland, CA: January 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater. More than 33,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook so far.

Women’s March in Philadelphia, PA: January 19, 10 a.m. Eastern at LOVE Park. So far more than 17,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook.

Women’s March in Seattle, WA: January 19-21 at Cal Anderson Park and other locations. On January 19, the second anniversary of the Seattle March will be held at Cal Anderson Park. On January 20, there will be a day of action around the city. On January 21, there will be a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Garfield High School.

Women’s March in Saint Paul, MN: January 19 at 10 a.m. So far more than 32,000 people have RSVP’d on Facebook.

To learn details about any of these events listed above, visit the Women’s March official Facebook page’s events tab.

The events listed above aren’t the only events happening around the country — they are simply the ones listed on the Women’s March Facebook page. To look for your city if it’s not listed above, you’ll need to visit the Action Network’s Sister Marches map here. Because of some security certificate issues that the Women’s March’s main website was having off and on today, it might be better to go to the Action Networks’ page directly to see sister marches in your area. Then just click on the map on the page or enter your ZIP code in the “Find Nearby Events” tab on the right to find the location and time of the event happening closest to you.