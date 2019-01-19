Women’s March NYC & Alliance: Route, Time, Map, & Schedules for Both Rallies Today

The Women’s March organization is hosting a two-year anniversary event today in D.C., and more than 300 sister marches are being held around the country. However, due to recent controversies, some of the rallies are splitting up, and New York City is one of those cities. The Women’s March NYC event will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern and it’s called the Women’s Unity Rally. Meanwhile, a Women’s March Alliance event is taking place at 10 a.m. at Columbus Circle today. Here are details about both. Whichever you choose, be sure to get there early. Both events are free and do not require tickets.

Women’s March NYC: Unity Rally Is Hosted by a Chapter of the National Women’s March

The Women’s March NYC event will meet at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan at 10 a.m. Eastern, and the event will last until 2 p.m. Eastern. The event officially begins at 11 a.m. Eastern. Here’s a map of the location:

And here’s another map on where the rally is and where to enter to attend the rally:

The event is co-hosted by the Women’s March NYC and the New York Immigration Coalition. If you’re attending, you’re asked to register here. The Women’s March NYC is also endorsing the Rise and Resist Non-March for Disabled Women today from 2-4 p.m. at Grand Central.

The Women’s March NYC is an official chapter of the national Women’s March. This event is not a march, but a rally. The second event listed below is a march.

Women’s March Alliance: Women’s March on NYC Is Organized by the Group that Organized Last Year’s March

The Women’s March Alliance is a second, alternative New York City event meeting in Columbus Circle, which is the same location where last year’s New York City Women’s March was held.

The Women’s March Alliance rally will line up at 10 a.m. Eastern, at either 72nd & Columbus or 72nd & Central Park. Disabled and ASL entry is at 61st and Broadway.

The event will kickoff between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Eastern, with a rally immediately followed by a march. The event will end when the last marcher crosses 6th Ave. & 45th Street. Here’s a map of the event and route.

Although the Women’s March NYC (the host of the first event) is listed on the Women’s March’s official Facebook page and is an official chapter of the Women’s March, the Women’s March Alliance is closely connected with last year’s NYC event. They write on their website: “This is the official Women’s March on NYC hosted by the organizers of both the 2017 & 2018 Women’s March on NYC.”

Although this second event is not hosted by an official chapter of the national Women’s March, it is organized by the Women’s March Alliance, Corp., which organized the 2017 and 2018 Women’s March on NYC, according to their website. This event will start in the Upper West Side and then march into Midtown.

Whichever event you decide to attend, you’ll likely have a lot of women marching with you, so arrive early.