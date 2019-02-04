Fire Female Rappers You Need to Know

It looks like 2019 is the year fans and artists stop pitting female rappers against each other and instead support all of them.

With the amount of talent these women have, if you’re a fan of rap, it’s simply impossible to not connect with at least one of them.

Here’s who you need to know:

Saweetie

Saweetie was introduced to the world through her song “ICY GRL” where she raps about how enviable her life is. The song bangs almost too hard not to listen to it.

ICY GRL has become somewhat of a power anthem for women who know they’re queens and are confident enough to say it with their whole chest. Saweetie makes consistently amazing songs including her hit “Pissed”.She wonders why everyone’s so upset at her success rapping

“Republicans on the plane muggin’ on a bitch

Making white man money

So these white folks pissed (Why you pissed?)”.

Any song by Saweetie is a song that’ll bring you into a state of empowerment and joy. With catchy songs you just have to dance to it.

Asian Doll

Asian Doll is one of several “dolls” in the game but stands out after being called the “female Gucci Mane” after she was signed to his label 1017 in mid to late 2018. She made history by being the first lady of 1017.

IM THE 1st EVER FEMALE ARTIST TO SIGN WITH @gucci1017 💕🏹 I’m Officially 🔟1️⃣7️⃣ — Asian Da Brat (@ImAsianDoll) June 13, 2018

She doesn’t seem like the type of woman to shy away from confrontation and her song “Main” is a testament to that. The song starts off with “I’ll beat a bitch up” and quickly goes into the first verse.

“This that song where all my bitches bout that shit

Slide up on her, do no talking

Drag her ass for talking shit”.

After hearing that it’s safe to say no one is playing any games with Asian Doll, but they are messin’ with her music.

Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie is one of, if not the youngest female rapper in the game currently. She’s hot right now having worked with Lil Yachty on her song “Gucci Flip Flops” and appearing in a music video for Kodak Black’s song “Everything 1K”.

Yes, Bhabie got famous from disrespecting the audience on Dr. Phil, but she’s so much more than that now. Her music is charting left and right, has a new song out ft. Kodak Black, and she recently finished her Bhanned in the USA world tour with Asian Doll.

It’s time to forget about how she got famous and focus on how she’s using her influence positively

anyone who told u that I will fuck them the fuck up. you are beautiful love u🖤 https://t.co/GQTkfsCxkY — #BESTIE (@BhadBhabie) February 2, 2019

Molly Brazy

Molly Brazy has the perfect formula. with her icy blue hair and her slim thick figure she’s able to do similar product placements as the Kardashians.

A crazy flow mixed with amazing beats, a great producer, and an enviable aesthetic and vibe makes her one of the coolest female rappers on the come up. Molly’s music is aggressive and gets you in the mood to have fun and honestly, maybe even fight somebody you don’t particularly like. Either way, Molly’s music is the type to get you hyped up.

Set all of your biases aside, stream some songs, and support some powerful and talented women.

Here’s the Drops You Gotta Look Out For

Bhad Bhabie dropped a new single, “BESTIE” ft. Kodak Black.

Molly Brazy is dropping a new project shortly

Im so excited to drop this next project 😈🙌🏽 — MollyBrazy (@MollyBrazy) January 18, 2019

Asian Doll is dropping a new project shortly as well