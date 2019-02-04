4 Dead Including 2 Young Children in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Joliet, Ill.

Days after five members of a Pennsylvania family were murdered in what the suspects’ claim was a suicide pact, four people in a Joliet, Ill. home were found dead including a man, woman, and two children late Wednesday night, according to local reports.

Neighbors heard a woman screaming outside the house late Wednesday night when she apparently “found the family members dead and called police,” local media reported.

The coroner has yet to release any information on the identities of the dead, the Herald News reported.

But a woman who asked for prayers on Facebook said: “Tragedy has hit relatives of mine, please keep my cousins, my family in prayer.”

Police say it appears to be a murder-suicide, it was reported. Shots were heard from the home late Wednesday night, reports say. Authorities located “a man, woman and two young children deceased inside on the second floor.”

No names have been released and police say there’s no danger to the community.

Monday a family of five were found dead in a Bucks County, Pennsylvania apartment. Charged were Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19. Murdered were Decree’s two children, ages 13 and 25, her sister and her twin nieces, age 9. The mother and daughter gave conflicting accounts of who killed whom, but claim the killings were part of a suicide pact. Decree’s estranged husband claims she was in a cult.

It’s not yet been confirmed that the four people found dead in the house on the 500 block of Whitley Avenue in Joliet are related.

This is a developing story.