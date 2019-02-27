Abhinandan Varthaman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force Commando, has been captured by the military in Pakistan after his aircraft crashed on February 27. Varthaman was captured after his MiG-21 Bison jet crashed on Pakistani land. In a video released shortly after his capture, Varthaman says, “My name is Wing Commander Abhinandan and my service number is 27981. I am a flying pilot and my religion is Hindu.” Varthaman then says, “I’m sorry sir… That’s all I’m supposed to tell you.”

When asked, “I hope you have been treated well with us,” by an off-screen person. The captured pilot responds, “Yes I have” and adds that he “will not change my story if I go back to my country.” Varthaman is not wearing restraints and is sipping a cup of tea in the video. He even goes as far as to compliment the tea as “fantastic.” He has minor injuries on his face, cuts and bruises. It’s not clear how he got those injuries.

His capture comes a little over 24 hours after the Indian Air Force attacked an area of northwest Pakistan known as Balakot. The BBC reports that Indian officials say, multiple members of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed, while the Pakistani government says nobody was killed. A National Security Council spokesperson in U.S. has said they are “deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and calls on both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.”

The Indian Foreign Ministry Has ‘Lashed Out’ at Varthaman’s Treatment

Various reports from the scene indicate that Varthaman’s plane, and another plane, were shot down by the Pakistani military over the disputed zone of Kashmir. This came hours after the Pakistani government said that the Indian military had begun shelling civilians in Kashmir, killing six people.

Pakistani President Imran Khan told the media on February 27 that two pilots were in custody, although the Indian media says that only one pilot has been captured. Khan said, via CBS News, “but I am asking India, where do we go from here? We must act responsibly.”

The CBS report mentions that India’s Foreign Ministry has “lashed out” at Varthaman’s treatment. The ministry is quoted as saying officials “strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return.”

#BringBackAbhinandan & #BringHimHome Have Become Trending Twitter Topics in India

Varthaman’s capture led to the terms #BringBackAbhinandan and #BringHimHome becoming trending topics on Twitter. Bollywood star and one-time Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen wrote, “We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman #IAF gratitude from the daughter of a retired Indian Airforce officer @fbhutto for choosing humanity first & a way to peace?? Dugga Dugga & God bless.”

Varthaman’s Father, a Retired Pilot, Served as the Technical Advisor for a Movie About a Captured Indian Air Force Commando

In 2017, Varthaman’s father, a retired member of India’s Air Force, served as a technical advisor for the movie, “Kaatru Veliyidai,” reports India Today. The movie is set in 1999 during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The plot deals with Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Varun Chakrapani being captured by Pakistani forces.

India Today quoted one of the movies’ stars, Karthi, as saying as news of Varthaman’s capture spread, “I’m very fortunate to have met a few of our fighter pilots in #IAF. It’s a true honor to know them and they are men of a different league. I sincerely pray for the safe return of our warriors.”

The Times of India reports that Varthaman’s father flew for 4,000 hours during his air force career, which began in 1973. The newspaper quoted an Indian Air Force spokesperson as saying of Varthaman’s father in 2011, “During the Kargil conflict, Varthaman was the chief operations officer of Gwalior where he used his flight test experience to co-ordinate upgradation of the Mirage 2000 aircraft that proved instrumental in the success of the air campaign.” The Mirage 2000 was used in the February 26 raid in Kashmir.

Varthaman’s Family Is Praying for His Safe Return

The Hindu’s Rohit TK tweeted that he has spoken to Varthaman’s family. The pilot’s uncle told Rohit, “Please bring back Abhinandan safely. I have seen him since childhood. Request the government to bring him back safely.” His uncle said that Varthaman’s family lives in Madambakkam in South Chennai, in the southeastern part of India. In 2011, Varthaman was quoted as saying that a “bad attitude” is what makes a good fighter pilot.

Indian Celebrities Are Passionately Pleading for Varthaman’s Safe Return

The Indian people has united on Twitter in asking for Varthaman’s safe return to their country. Here are some of the most passionate messages of support:

